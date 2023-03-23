Breaking Amish: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘Breaking Amish’ is a reality series that follows the lives of five young Anabaptist men and women who move to New York City to experience a life different from the one they have known. They run the danger of losing support from their family and the communities they have lived in. The show ran from 2012 to 2014, with four seasons.

Each of the season 1 cast members reappeared in season 2, following which a whole new cast was introduced in season 3 who continued to appear in season 4. A few of the cast members have also been a part of the spin-off series ‘Return to Amish.’ Naturally, you must be curious to know how each of them is doing now. Here is what we know!

Where are Rebecca Byler-Schmucker and Abe Schmucker Now?

In the first season of Breaking Amish,’ Rebecca and Abe, both hailing from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, were married. With their children Kayla and Malika, they are still happily married and residing in Pennsylvania. The pair was last seen during the fourth season of ‘Return to Amish.’ They were accused of cheating on the show and came under public scrutiny; however, they bounced back petty soon.

You might recall that in the first season of ‘Breaking Amish,’ Abe didn’t appear to be aware that Rebecca had previously been married and had a daughter. Allegedly, Abe is also the biological father of Rebecca’s first child, proving that they were dating prior to the start of the show. However, Rebecca shunned the comments related to their relationship. Abe now drives trucks for a livelihood, and Rebecca has passed her General Educational Development (GED) exam. Although leading a calmer life, the pair continues to be active on social media. This demonstrates that they are no longer leading an Amish lifestyle.

Where is Kate Stoltzfus Now?

Kate Stoltz is a model, designer, and television personality. Kate was born into a large family of seven children in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. When she was younger, she worked on the farm and made garments. Her modeling career appeared to be quite promising during the first season of ‘Breaking Amish,’ and she stayed in New York City after that. Kate graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in fashion design, and she launched her brand, Kate Stoltz NYC, in 2014.

Due to Kate’s commitment to reducing environmental effects, each garment is crafted to order using premium, sustainable materials. The model works as a volunteer for Mennonite Central Committee and the Food Bank in addition to serving as CEO and spokesman for the nonprofit group Developing Faces. She does not follow the Amish way of life, yet she still gets along well with her parents.

Where is Jeremiah Raber Now?

In Holmes County, Ohio, Jeremiah Raber was adopted and raised by an Amish family. Despite the fact that his connection with them did not go as he had intended, he spent many years hunting for his biological parents and eventually found them. In addition to this, he has a lengthy history of controversy. He has three children with Naomi Stutzman during their six-year marriage, which lasted from 2005 to 2011. Naomi alleged that she was forced to file for a restraining order against Jeremiah and spend a brief period of time living in a shelter for battered women.

Naomi currently lives in Ohip with the three children. In 2016, Jeremiah married Carmela Mendez, but their marriage hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses. Jeremiah was detained in 2017 on suspicion of domestic violence. In contrast, he said that Carmela stole $160,000 from him and has a “pain medicine” addiction. Per In Touch Weekly, the couple ultimately split by March 2022 after Carmela alleged he had pushed and threatened her.

Where is Sabrina High Now?

When we first saw Sabrina High, a.k.a. Sabrina Burkholder, on ‘Breaking Amish,’ she was struggling. She struggled with drug addiction, lived on the streets, and was in an abusive relationship. She struggled with drug abuse and ultimately lost custody of her kids, Arianna and Oakley. She and her hen-boyfriend, Jethro Nolt, had a son named Zekiah and a daughter named Skylar as a result of appearing to have put her life in order since that time.

In 2019, their son Zekiah was born, followed by daughters Skylar and Kalani in 2020 and 2021, respectively. They started dating in 2017 and have three children together. Regrettably, In Touch reported in October 2022 that the couple had broken up in August. Fans were shocked when she suddenly reappeared on social media in 2021, appearing completely different. Thereafter, Sabrina concentrated on her fitness and weight loss goals. The reality star and her partner Scottie had a son Aro Reno, their sixth child, in February 2023.

Where is Betsy Yonder Now?

Betsy appeared in the third season of the show and is married to her true love Allen Yonder. The two have been married since November 17, 2012, and together, they have two daughters, Jolena Iva Elizabeth and EmaLeigha Grace. Notably, the actress of ‘Breaking Amish: LA’ hasn’t made news since her pregnancy with EmaLeigha, her youngest daughter, who was delivered six weeks early.

Prior to that, the news that her oldest daughter, Jolena Iva Elizabeth, was born 12 weeks early worried supporters. The former reality Tv star is living a low-key life away from the limelight. Apart from starring in the show, the talented star worked as the directorial chair for the TV show ‘Swapping Amish.’ She is also the owner of her own small brand Pink Zebra Homes, where she sells aesthetically pleasing products.

Where is Matthew Bristol Now?

Matt Bristol was a cast member of Breaking Amish before reappearing on ‘Return to Amish’. The first time we saw Matt on the program, he was featured as Sabrina High’s (now Burkholder’s) companion. They were engaged in a committed relationship and even had wedding plans. But when Matt confessed his sexual orientation to Sabrina, everything changed. The revelation didn’t phase Sabrina, who showed a lot of support for Matt’s sexual orientation.

Matt, a former adherent of the Mennonite faith, traveled to Los Angeles with aspirations of becoming a fashion designer. With the launch of his clothing line Anson Bristol, the openly gay designer appears to be on the upswing. When Matt was still living in the Amish community, he spent over eight years working at a turkey farm before breaking into the fashion industry.

Where is Barbie Miller Now?

Barbie Miller appeared on season 3 as the 22-year-old local Amish preacher’s daughter. She was torn between marrying the love of her life Lester, who left the Amish community, and choosing her beloved family. After contemplating her decisions for a while, Barbie chose to leave for New York with Lester, and the two have been married since 2015.

Barbie is a completely changed person now who has left the Amish way and has embraced a life of freedom and expression. The fitness enthusiast is working alongside her husband in his entrepreneurial venture, and the two still cannot seem to have enough of each other even after years of togetherness.

