Bree Mills: Where is the Porn Director Now?

As a Netflix original documentary film that lives up to its title in every way imaginable, ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it comprises interviews with not just activists as well as journalists but also past employees and present professionals to really shine a light upon the adult industry as a whole. Amongst those to thus briefly feature here to help move the narrative along was none other than porn director Bree Mills — so now, if you wish to learn more about her, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Bree Mills?

Although born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1981, Bree was primarily raised in the beautiful city of London in Ontario, Canada, by an openly gay, unwaveringly supportive, single parent. She hence always felt a sense of acceptance around her, enabling her to experience both sex and sexuality without any worries before she realized she’s actually a complete textbook lesbian. In other words, she ostensibly never had to hide any aspect of who she is while surrounded by loved ones, building her aspirations, her confidence, as well as her dreams of the perfect world.

Yet Bree still never sought adult entertainment in her professional life; it came directly to her in 2009 thanks to her rising career as an English and Film graduate with a marketing background. “I actually got recruited from Gamma Entertainment… for a marketing position,” she once revealed. “It certainly [wasn’t] the type of product or project that I had been working on beforehand… [but] it was fine. I had always been interested in erotica, particularly vintage erotica. It was somewhat similar, so I thought I could get into it. Instead, I got sucked into the full-fledged world of porn, and I have been on the dark side ever since.”

Bree may call this industry “the dark side,” yet the truth is she fell in love with it almost from the get-go, which is how she was able to quickly rise the ranks and essentially helm Gamma within years. She actually became not only their Head of Production but also their Creative Chief Officer, giving her incredible opportunities to develop her original work, all the while guiding others in every sense of the term. It thus comes as no surprise her productions basically blend every bit of reality, boldness, as well as creativity to literally play on the edges of legitimacy and reshape how everyone views the future of porn.

Where is Bree Mills Now?

In her own words, Bree has a very creative process — one that empowers all her performers by just giving them a stage to shine on and move past the negative stigmas around the world of sex work. It’s actually quite theater-based, especially as she’ll write down the crux of her scripts but allow the stars to embody their characters with improvision dialogue rather than spoon-feeding everything. So the fact she’s the brains behind studio platforms such as Girlsway and Pure Taboo, which continue to put forth extremely provocative scenes pushing every boundary you can even think of, is no secret.

Coming to Bree’s current standing, she has found such incredible success as an adult film director, producer, and writer that she now holds the position of Vice President at Gamma Entertainment. Moreover, she is also the Chief Creative Officer at Adult Time, a subscription service she established for high-budget, well-produced explicit videos, series, and movies, with an archive of up to 50,000 scenes. As for her personal status, from what we can tell, the gaily proud content creator presently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she’s surrounded by her loving wife, former pornographic actress Sara Luvv, plus their child.

