Brenda and Matias: Is the Love is Blind Argentina Pair Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina‘ stands out as one of the rare reality TV shows that places a strong emphasis on the genuine emotions of its contestants. In the first season, individuals from across the country participated in the experiment, hoping to find love through conversations in the pods. Brenda Oviedo and Matias Moreno were among the few who succeeded in making a meaningful connection, forming a sweet bond that felt authentic rather than forced. However, a decision they made later in the series left fans both puzzled and bewildered.

Brenda and Matias Took a Very Different Decision About Their Relationship

In the first season, 34-year-old Brenda Oviedo introduced herself as a mother to two children, aged 12 and 9. She shared a glimpse into her past relationships, revealing that she had never married her children’s father. Afterward, she found love again with a man, but tragically, before they could build a future together, he passed away after a battle with cancer. Brenda described this loss as a life-altering experience, and it took her about five years to grieve and heal. Only after that time did she feel ready to open her heart again and give herself another chance at love in the new season.

In the pods, Brenda immediately felt a strong connection with Matías Moreno and eagerly anticipated meeting him in person. However, one concern she had was the potential relocation to his small hometown of La Carlota in Argentina. With her children settled in school, she wanted to ensure that any move would offer them access to good educational opportunities. As their conversations progressed, Brenda learned that Matías had also experienced the loss of his parents, which deepened her empathy for the man she hadn’t met yet. They talked about their futures, including the possibility of having children. Matías shared that his previous relationship ended because he was ready to settle down and start a family, but his partner did not share the same aspirations.

This made Brenda feel even more optimistic about their connection, and she began to envision a potential future with him. When the couple finally expressed their feelings and decided to meet in person for their engagement, it felt like fate. The moment was emotional for both of them, and Brenda reflected on how they had taken a leap of faith to be together. However, Matías then shared that he wanted to feel more secure in their relationship before moving forward and suggested they step away from the experiment. When Brenda asked what that would entail, he explained that he needed to return to La Carlota. This was not the outcome she had anticipated, but she chose to trust him at that moment and hoped it would give them a chance to connect more deeply.

Brenda and Matias Do Not Seem to Still Be Romantically Involved

Neither Matías nor Brenda have publicly addressed the current state of their relationship or shared details about what transpired after they decided to take their connection off-screen. They do not follow each other on social media, and it appears that Brenda has not visited Matías’ hometown. Given that they chose to spend more time getting to know each other, meeting families and friends would typically be a natural step, yet it seems they have not done so. Matías’ response to their situation was somewhat ambiguous, and he didn’t provide a clear explanation for why he wanted to take a step back. This has led to doubts among viewers about his true intentions and whether their bond was strong enough to transition into the real world.

Both Brenda and Matias Value Their Family a Lot

Brenda Oviedo has built a solid career as an administrative assistant. Since April 2010, she has been working at BINGO ORO SR in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where her role includes coordinating meetings, managing client relations, overseeing important documentation, and handling communication between departments. Outside of her professional life, Brenda is deeply devoted to her two sons, Benja and Ciro, and cherishes every moment spent with them. Whether it’s celebrating milestones or enjoying the simple joys of everyday life, her family remains her greatest priority. In her own right, she is a star who is balancing her career and motherhood with grace and determination.

Matías Moreno, a 36-year-old administrative employee, places the utmost importance on his family, particularly his mother and two nieces. The latter affectionately refer to him as “Uncle Mati.” His deep connection to his loved ones is evident in the way he prioritizes their well-being and cherishes his role as a family member. The young man believes in going with the flow, and be it going snowboarding or spending quiet time in nature, it is in the outdoors that he truly finds himself.

Read More: Florfi and Tom: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Pair Still Involved?