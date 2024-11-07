Florfi and Tom: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Pair Still Involved?

As a 27-year-old Personal Trainer who had always desired a love that not just lasts a lifetime but also grows at every turn, Florfi Frers decided to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina.’ However, despite being hopeful about this experiment, not even in her wildest dreams did she ever expect to come across someone as perfect for her as 27-year-old Advertiser and DJ Tom Martorello. Their beliefs, their values, their future familial expectations, as well as the way they wish to lead an adventure-filled lifestyle, it all aligned to a tee, making them see they are an undeniable match.

Florfi and Tom Connected Despite a Love Triangle and Outside Voices

Although Florfi and Tom felt a spark in the pods from the get-go, thanks to some of their shared interests, the latter didn’t know precisely how serious she was for him until much, much later. That’s because he himself was quite focused on his other link, 28-year-old Florencia Fernandez, and he knew for a fact she was talking to a few other guys too, unaware it was a lot more casual. In fact, it wasn’t until she directly told him he was her number 1 days later that he understood the depths of her emotions before also resolving to work towards what he truly wanted too.

The truth is Florfi was so genuine in her intentions that she didn’t want her early admittance of liking Tom to influence his attraction, so she only confessed once she could see a sure future with him. After all, despite his ties with Florencia, he was definitely interested in her too, which is how they had managed to continue dating in the pods so as to get to know one another on a deeper level. That’s when Tom realized that while his relationship with the latter reminded him of his allegedly toxic ex, he was always at ease with the former and was also able to be deeply vulnerable with her.

Hence, of course, Tom chose Florfi, which soon resulted in a proposal, an intimate reveal, as well as their getaway to Tulum, Mexico, all of which only reiterated their emotions for one another. In fact, they actually fell into a routine of sorts from day one itself, and even their physical chemistry matched their emotional one to such an extent there was never an off moment for them. They did likely face some issues in the real world upon getting their phones back and introducing each other to friends and family, yet they managed to talk everything out in a calm and respectful manner.

Florfi and Tom Seem to be Happily in Love Even Today

While neither Florfi nor Tom has confirmed or denied their continued relationship as of writing, their public presence does make their match rather clear in more ways than one. After all, they not just follow one another on social media and appear to still support each other through likes/comments, but they also seem to be connected despite not leading similar lifestyles these days. All this only makes us believe that they actually managed to make it down the ailse after this 10-week-long intense experiment, at the end of which they both mutually agreed to promise one another forever.

Florfi Frers is Prioritizing Her Growth

While Florfi’s profession as a Personal Trainer makes it evident she is a massive health and wellness enthusiast, the truth is it is actually a part of every aspect of her life. In fact, this proud Buenos Aires, Argentina-based coach is dedicated to building and helping others build a conscious lifestyle with not just tips on developing healthy habits but also wellness trips. This travel enthusiast organized and went on one such trip – a 3-day beach getaway – to let some overwhelming emotions she had been grappling with go while also reconnecting with friends just a week prior, in late October 2024.

Tom Martorello is Spreading His Wings as an Entertainer

Although Tom’s background is as an Advertiser through and through, it actually seems like he is currently focusing more on his passion for music as a DJ as well as a producer. In fact, he has a YouTube channel dedicated to the same and it also appears as if he has spent the past few months honing his skills by performing in his hometown of Mar del Plata, Argentina, with the help of some professionals. Honestly, with how much exposure and success he has earned in just a short while, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.

Read More: María Emilia and Mauricio: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Duo Still Together?