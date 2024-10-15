Brendan Beyer: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

When Jenn Beyer shared her experiences of living with Elisabeth Finch, she also reflected on her 18-year marriage to Brendan Beyer. Jenn alleged that she endured abuse from him throughout their relationship, which led her to experience dissociative episodes. Their separation and custody battle were ongoing when Brendan passed away. In Peacock’s ‘Anatomy of Lies,’ the circumstances surrounding his death and the ensuing speculations are explored.

Brendan Beyer’s Wife Alleged He Had Abused Her For Years

Brendan Beyer was a grassroots advocate residing in Topeka, Kansas, where he lived with his wife, Jennifer “Jenn” Beyer, a registered nurse, and their five children, who brought fulfillment to their lives. He was actively involved with the advocacy group Indivisible, often bringing his kids along to participate in picketing events. While many viewed him as a caring and devoted father, Jenn and their two eldest children, Maya and Van Beyer, offered a contrasting perspective on his character. Jenn alleged that her years with Brendan were marked by both physical and sexual abuse.

She stated that he would dismiss her concerns whenever she confided in someone, claiming she was simply suffering from postpartum depression and fabricating these scenarios. After enduring years of alleged mistreatment, Jenn ultimately filed a restraining order against Brendan and moved out of the house with the children. Maya and Van contend that this decision led to a deterioration in their circumstances. They described how Brendan continued to reside in a house just far enough away to comply with the legal distance mandated by the restraining order, allegedly sending threatening messages to Jenn frequently. They also claimed that he began posting disturbing and unsettling messages, which revealed the extent of his increasingly violent mindset.

In January 2019, when Jenn checked into a treatment center in Arizona, Brendan used the opportunity to tell others that he had always claimed his wife had mental health issues, and her admission was proof of it. Jenn’s children, however, expressed their fear of their father, stating they were constantly worried he might one day kill their mother. Although the kids initially moved in with Brendan, the arrangement quickly fell apart. A few months later, Brendan was taken to an emergency room, where he caused a disturbance and trashed the facility, leading to his arrest. Following this incident, the children were placed in foster care temporarily before moving in with Brendan’s mother.

Brendan Beyer Was in the Midst of a Custody Battle When He Died By Suicide

After Brendan Beyer was released, Jenn Beyer claimed he continued sending her threatening messages while she was still at the treatment center. When she left in July 2019, she sought refuge in a shelter, but Brendan reportedly continued trying to contact her. Jenn said he would send pictures from outside the shelter, making it clear that he knew her location and was watching her. Amidst all this, their custody battle over the children was ongoing. During court hearings, Jenn and Brendan came face to face, with the latter reportedly determined to prevent her from having any contact with their kids.

It was just before one of these court-mandated hearings that Brendan took his own life on September 5, 2019. He had reportedly destroyed the house he lived in, and Jenn alleged that this was an act meant to complicate her life even after his death. The police quickly assessed the scene and officially ruled it a suicide. Following this tragic event, Jenn and her children moved into a new home in November 2019, where they continue to live to this day.

