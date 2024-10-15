Maya and Van Beyer: Where Are Jenn Beyer’s Kids Now?

When the truth about television writer Elisabeth Finch’s life began to unravel, it shocked everyone. Finch had fabricated details about her medical history and other life events, allegedly to advance her career. In 2022, her estranged wife, Jennifer “Jenn” Beyer, exposed these lies. The lead-up to Finch’s public downfall was tough on Jenn, but it was particularly difficult for her children, Maya and Van Beyer. As the eldest of five, they had witnessed all that their mother endured, and Finch’s betrayal disrupted the stability they had come to rely on. In Peacock’s ‘Anatomy of Lies,’ the siblings recount their experiences and reflect on the years they spent with Finch.

Maya and Van Beyer Quickly Formed a Close Bond With Elisabeth Finch

Maya Irene Beyer and Van Beyer did not have the most stable and secure childhood in Topeka, Kansas. They grew up in an unstable environment due to their father, Brendan Beyer, who was abusive towards their mother, Jennifer “Jenn” Beyer. Even after she separated from him and sought restraining orders, he continued to cast a shadow over their lives by sending threatening notes to remind her that he was always watching. When Jenn began having dissociative episodes, Maya, Van, and their three younger siblings were initially placed in a foster home by CPS and eventually went to live with Brendan’s mother.

The siblings were waiting for the custody battle between their parents to be resolved, hoping to reunite with their mother. Both Maya and Van claimed their father had been aggressive and frightening toward them, leaving them feeling trapped. However, everything changed on September 5, 2019, when Brendan committed suicide. At the time, Jenn was in Los Angeles, California, with her new friend Elisabeth Finch, and she quickly flew back to Topeka, Kansas. Finch accompanied her, and this was the first time Maya and Van had met their mother’s new partner.

During this challenging time for the Beyer family, Finch became an integral part of their lives. She played with the kids, comforted them, and positioned herself as a protective figure. Jenn confided in Maya and Van about her romantic relationship with Finch, and although they didn’t know her well, they trusted their mother’s judgment. By November 2019, they were preparing to return home, but their father had wrecked the house, making it uninhabitable. The cost of repairs was beyond Jenn’s means, and that’s when Finch stepped in, organizing a fundraiser that covered most of the expenses, giving the family a sense of much-needed support.

Maya and Van Heard the Truth From Finch’s Mouth

Van Beyer recalled that Elisabeth Finch had stopped attending family events and emergencies, and he sensed that Finch disliked it when attention wasn’t focused on her. In late 2021, when Jenn Beyer discovered that Finch had fabricated much of her medical history, she didn’t immediately tell the kids. Jenn struggled with accepting the truth herself, feeling like no one would believe her. She told Maya and Van that she was going to a treatment center again, leaving Finch in charge of the household. Maya noted that it felt like history was repeating itself, with Finch stepping in as a comforting figure during a challenging time.

Maya expressed that she feared her mother was following a similar path as her father, which was a difficult and unsettling thought to live with. Van also struggled during this period, but gradually, Jenn began to reconnect with them. She entered marriage counseling with Finch, who agreed to come clean about her deceptions. The siblings recalled that when Finch confessed to her lies, she was cold and emotionally detached, leaving them feeling as though they never truly knew her. Not long after this revelation, Finch moved out of the house.

Maya and Van Beyer Are Seeking Their Own Paths in Life Today

Maya Irene Beyer, now 21, is living in Lawrence, Kansas, with her partner, Weston Milhon. They are currently facing a challenging situation as Maya contracted COVID for the second time in 2023, leading to serious health complications, including respiratory infections. She has since been diagnosed with a form of dysautonomia known as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). Maya’s symptoms fluctuate, and she has been advised to use a cane for mobility. Unfortunately, her employer placed her on unpaid leave, prompting the couple to pursue legal action. To support them during this tough period, a friend has set up a fundraiser.

Maya is also a student at Johnson County Community College and frequently visits her mother and younger siblings. She is also an artist of remarkable caliber and some of her creations are awe inspiring. Her brother Van has also moved out and is now living in New York, pursuing his long-held dream of becoming a dancer. Though Van tends to keep his personal life private, it’s easy to imagine him chasing his ambitions in the vibrant city. It’s heartwarming to see both Maya and Van thriving and reclaiming control over their lives. Their mother, Jenn, remains an essential and beloved figure, and they hold a deep sense of love and gratitude for her.

