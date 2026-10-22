Brendan Hardey: Why Did He Leave the Show? Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’ recreates the infamous experiment under different circumstances, with a clear objective to understand human behavior within a prison system. In Season 1, Brendan Hardey joined the experiment as an inmate. While the other participants submitted to the rules laid down by the guards, Brendan was not so easily convinced. He felt that it was unnatural to accept the circumstances as they were given and rose up to challenge many of them.

Brendan Hardey Decided to Leave the Experiment After Being Put in a Long Lockdown

When Brendan Hardey introduced himself for the first time, he spoke about how he had joined the experiment to make his mother proud. He revealed that there had once been a raid at his house, during which “a couple of Xanax and Adderall” were found. He also mentioned that there were some firearms at the house, which he said had left him facing about eight years in prison. Although some charges were eventually dropped, he said that the experience had raised his apprehensions about law enforcement. Right from the start, Brendan did not accept the rules laid down by the guards. He told his fellow inmates that he was not going to simply follow orders and would instead demand better treatment, including unlimited phone time and longer periods with the cells open.

Brendan’s attitude put him at odds with the day-shift guard, but the night-shift guards, especially Kiana Gaona, really liked him and made him a trustee. However, just a day later, when the guards discovered that Brendan was planning what they termed a “rebellion” inside the prison, they placed him in 23-hour lockdown. He could not take it for long and approached the production team, telling them that he was going to quit. They asked him to speak to his mother, who told him that he could come home if he wanted, but that it would be another thing he had left unfinished. She wanted him to leave the experiment with a sense of accomplishment.

Brendan was torn over what to do and told his mother that he had already made up his mind. That was when things changed for him, as he was informed that there would be a reversal in roles, with some inmates swapping positions to become guards and vice versa. Brendan was chosen to become a guard and continued with the rest of the experiment in that role. This also gave him an opportunity to learn from the other perspective. So, even though Brendan almost left the experiment, his conversation with his mother and the chance to experience a different position kept him there until the end.

Brendan Hardey is Making His Living as a Bartender Today

Brendan Hardey is a resident of Sylvan Lake, Michigan. He is not much of a public person, but he was enrolled at Michigan State University at some point. However, he has spoken about dropping out after just one semester. Brendan has worked in different capacities over the years. He was employed at Build-A-Bear Workshop as a security guard for a while before moving on to a different line of work. He is now working as a bartender. He appears to be focused on personal growth and making the most of his experiences. He strives to become a better version of himself and pursue things that bring him pride and joy. For him, the goal is to live fully every day and make choices that align with the life he wants to lead.

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