Derrick Eldridge: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ introduces regulations and changes the format of the original 1971 experiment. It was conducted in four different stages, with each stage testing the changing dynamics between the inmates as their surrounding environment shifted. In Season 1, Derrick Eldridge wanted to be an ideal inmate for the experiment. No matter what challenges came his way, he remained focused on his reasons for joining and stayed true to his own ethics and morals throughout the experience.

Derrick Eldridge Felt Uncomfortable After the Guards Were Changed in the Middle of the Experiment

Derrick Eldridge-Washington shared that he had not had the easiest start in life. His mother raised him and his three sisters on her own, and the family lived in a one-room motel for a couple of years. Derrick said he had become the person he was because of his own perseverance, and he wanted to instill those same values in his son. His strategy for the experiment was simple: keep his head down, follow orders, and prove that staying within the confines of the rules was not a bad thing. His first conflict came with Brendan Hadley and Pete Zaremba when he made it clear that he was not going to join their shenanigans or create unnecessary problems.

Derrick’s approach also earned him the favor of the guards, and the Day Shift appointed him as their trustee. When he saw other inmates causing trouble, he informed the guards, which led a small group to label him a “snitch.” He said he had no problem being called names because he was simply doing what he believed was right and did not want to jeopardize his time behind bars because of other people’s mistakes. However, when Brendan and Pete were made guards during the role reversal, Derrick no longer felt comfortable with the experiment. Within a few hours, he decided to leave, believing it no longer aligned with the purpose and intentions with which he had entered it.

Derrick Eldridge Handles the Operations of a Bakery Cafe Today

Derrick Eldridge-Washington lives in Chicago, Illinois, where he has built his professional life in the food service industry. He has been working at Panera Bread, a bakery-cafe chain, since February 2023 and currently serves as a general manager. In this position, he oversees a team of approximately 25 to 30 employees, taking on the responsibilities that come with managing a busy workplace. Alongside his work in the food industry, Derrick also describes himself as an author, although further details about his writing and published work are not publicly known.

In 2026, Derrick became part of the cast of Dre Media Productions, adding another experience to his professional journey. The videos that he has been cast in have not yet been released, but he has shared how he has come out of it with a lot of great friends. Outside work, Derrick shares a special bond with his son, and their everyday activities show their special relationship. From stopping at Chili’s after school to kicking a football around in their backyard, he enjoys spending time with his son through simple experiences that allow them to connect. His determination to provide a better life for his family is also consistent with the importance he places on perseverance and making responsible choices.

Derrick also appears to enjoy traveling and exploring different places whenever he gets the opportunity. In May 2026, he attended the Keith Lee Festival in New Orleans, an event that brought him to the Louisiana city. His travels and visits to places such as Florida reflect his interest in experiencing different surroundings beyond his home in Chicago. Derrick’s life is full of love from family and friends. He loves the big and small things. From making a GRWM video to spending a lazy afternoon with new friends, he is always grateful for the life he has and strives to find more sources of joy each day.

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