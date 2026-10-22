Chet Hudson: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ is a reality show based on the controversial 1971 Stanford prison experiment. In the modern-day reimagining of the intense social experiment, 30 volunteers are brought together in a real prison facility, where they must spend 2 weeks. One of the participants in season 1 was Chet Hudson, who was appointed as a guard on the day shift. As the prison’s dynamics shifted, he was later stripped of his role as a guard and made an inmate, which altered his entire outlook on the experiment.

Chet Hudson Remains Dedicated to His Job as an Oil Rig Supervisor

Hailing from a small town in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, Chet Bailey Hudson was raised by a set of loving parents — Walter Hudson and Lea Ann Peavy. After graduating from Pelahatchie High School in 2016, he attended Hinds Community College. Chet gained extensive work experience during his teenage years before even completing his education, preparing himself to face the world well in advance. He worked at the Pelahatchie Volunteer Fire Department and served as an operator at Strike Pipeline.

By the time he finished high school, Chet had already served as a mechanic at The Service Station for six years. Between 2016 and 2017, he was employed at Delta Directional, and from March 2019 to 2020, he worked at Nucor Steel. For the next year, Chet served as a technician/operator at Clearwater. He has been working as an oil rig supervisor and tool pusher at H&P Inc. since 2017, with his job frequently sending him to the company’s oil rig in New Mexico. The hardworking man seems content with his profession and role, which allows him to enjoy his life.



Chet Leads an Eventful and Happening Life Surrounded by His Friends and Family

Leading a balanced life, Chet Bailey Hudson knows how to split his time between his profession and personal life. Not only is he a beloved son to his parents, but also a great friend, as he makes time in his busy schedule to spend time with his friends and maintain his relationships. He is also a proud dog owner of his furry best friend, Rambo. In July 2025, Chet had a septoplasty and rhinoplasty after years of breathing through only one nostril. He expressed his gratitude to his family and friends for all their support throughout his recovery. A few months later, in October 2025, he traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, where he went horse riding and spent time in nature. Being a sociable and outgoing individual, Chet enjoys attending concerts and festivals with his friends.

In April 2026, he went to the 42nd Annual Interstate Mullet Toss in Perdido Key, Florida. The following month, he also attended the 14th Annual Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida. On his mother’s 68th birthday in early July 2026, he wished her, writing, “Happy birthday momma! I love you! 68 looks good on you!” Later that same month, he celebrated his birthday with his friends and family in Fort Worth, Texas. After his peaceful trip to Alaska in September 2026, he described it as “by far the most beautiful state I have traveled to so far!” Currently, Chet Hudson leads a single life in Polkville, Mississippi. When he gets free time, he sets out on hunting adventures with his dog Rambo, whom he considers his best friend and a part of his family.