Jeff Cook: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ explores the implications of being in a hierarchical prison system for a person. While some participants entered with a softer attitude and wanted to abide by the rules, others were more hardened and determined to challenge them. In season 1, Jeff Cook admitted that he was worried he would not be able to do well as an inmate. He explained that, since he knew he had not done anything wrong, it would be difficult for him to be disciplined by someone else. However, he rose to the challenge and proved that he could do well not only as an inmate but also as a guard.

Jeff Cook Decided to Not Follow Orders of a Riot Drill as a Guard

Jeff Cook began the experiment as an inmate and soon aligned himself with the rebellious sentiment brewing inside the prison. He became good friends with Brendan Hadley and Pete Zaremba. During the first round of the riot-control exercise, Jeff put up active resistance and was disciplined by the guards. He explained that simply submitting to their orders was not in his nature. A turning point in his journey came when Jeff was appointed as a guard. When another riot-control exercise was required, he volunteered to take the lead. However, instead of enforcing the orders, he went out and spoke to the other inmates, tore up the order, and told them that he did not agree with such ideas himself and would not impose them on others.

Jeff also announced that he would throw a pizza party for everyone. What began as a positive gesture soon took a different turn when, due to mismanagement, a few inmates missed out on the pizza. This led some inmates to lock themselves inside the guards’ office and openly defy orders. Recognizing that the situation had become a serious breach of safety, Jeff stepped down as the leader of the guards and handed over the position. He acknowledged his responsibility for what had happened and admitted that he had miscalculated the demands of the role.

Jeff Cook is Bringing a Wealth of Corporate Experience to His Business Today

Jeff Cook’s career has given him experience in both customer-facing roles and business management. His professional journey began after he graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 2011, where he studied International Finance and Business Administration, with a focus on Finance and Economics. During his university years, he was involved in the Saluki Investment Club and Tennis Club. In October 2011, Jeff joined Edward Jones as a financial advisor, a position he held until April 2012. He worked with clients on investment planning and financial products, gaining early experience in financial markets and client relationships.

Jeff subsequently became CEO and President of Marketing Operations at Chicago Marketing, Inc., in May 2013. During his year there, he led a team of eight employees and helped expand the company’s retail marketing operations into new territories. He moved into financial trading and education in February 2015, joining Nadex as a Binary Specialist. Over four years, he helped exchange members understand trading and financial markets while contributing to the company’s sales efforts. In April 2019, he took on the role of Content Strategist at Nadex, managing organic social media and developing educational webinars. He hosted more than 80 live webinars over three months.

Between September 2019 and April 2020, Jeff worked as a self-employed options trader before joining UPS in April 2020. He progressed from Associate Account Executive to Account Executive and then Senior Account Executive in July 2021. In these positions, he worked in supply chain logistics and developed relationships with channel partners and business clients. His tenure as Senior Account Executive continued until December 2025. He has shared that he has launched his own business now and operates in sales. This role has given him a new learning curve and he is putting in all the effort to make it a success.

Jeff Cook is Taking on the Responsibilities of a New Father

Jeff Cook enjoys an active lifestyle and shares a happy family life with his wife, Kat. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kenny, in April 2026, marking a special new chapter for their family. They also have a dog named Ellie, who is part of their family life in Nashville, Tennessee. Jeff is passionate about fitness and endurance challenges. He participated in the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and continued pursuing his athletic interests with the Chattanooga Ironman in September 2026. His involvement in these events reflects his willingness to take on physically demanding challenges and push his limits.

Golf is another of Jeff’s interests, and he has visited courses such as Eagles Mountain Golf Course in Florida and MacDowell Mountain Golf Club. He also enjoys hiking, including a visit to the Flatirons in March 2025. His interest in outdoor adventures extends to the water as well, having gone snorkeling in Cabo in 2024. Beyond sports and travel, Jeff is a Harley rider who enjoys the freedom of the open road. He also has a creative side and makes music. In 2022, he planned to launch an album, but it seems like it did not materialize. It simply shows that he is a man of varied interests who is trying to push himself to try new things in different ways all the time

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