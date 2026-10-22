Chris Lee: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’ features a total of 30 contestants, some of whom are assigned the role of guards while the rest become inmates. In season 1, Chris Lee started out as a guard with a specific strategy for handling his responsibilities. He managed to win people’s favor and, even when he switched roles to become an inmate, continued to maintain a good relationship with others. Chris came out of the experiment with a changed perspective and was grateful to have had the opportunity to go through the experience.

Chris Lee Did Not Face a Lot of Trouble Transitioning From Guard to Inmate

Chris Lee was assigned the role of a guard at the beginning of the experiment. He was part of the Night Shift, which generally took a softer approach to running the prison. He unofficially assumed the responsibility of a leader and decided to start with friendly, team-building games. He explained that keeping the prisoners compliant for future activities required their cooperation, which he believed could be achieved by gradually winning their trust. He quickly became a favorite among the inmates and felt that he was doing well. However, when the guards had to choose a leader, Chris was not elected by his peers.

He decided to continue doing things the way he had been and often took the lead when interacting with the inmates. When the roles were reversed, Chris became an inmate himself and quickly gelled with the others. Eventually, when all the guards were removed, Chris joined the other inmates in walking out rather than waiting for the full 14 days to pass. He described the experience as a lesson in solidarity and the importance of standing together.

Chris Lee is Successfully Leading His Own Entrepreneurial Venture Today

Chris Lee began building his career in business and entrepreneurship in the late 2000s. From August 2008 to November 2010, he served as CEO of Five Diamond Protection, gaining experience in running a business. He also worked as a Sales Consultant at K2K Alarm from February 2010 to 2012, developing his understanding of customer relations and sales. Between March 2011 and July 2012, Chris worked as an SEO Specialist and Consultant at Blue Flurry Marketing, helping businesses improve their online visibility. His career subsequently moved toward sales leadership and renewable energy.

From January 2015 to December 2016, Chris served as Vice President of Human Capital at LGCY Power, before joining SOLGEN Renewables as Vice President of Sales in December 2016. These positions gave him experience in managing people, developing sales strategies, and working in the renewable energy sector. In October 2017, Chris co-founded Solgen Power and served as its owner and CEO until May 2023. Based in Washington State, the solar installation company expanded its operations across 11 states, becoming one of the faster-growing businesses in its industry. His time at Solgen Power was a period of entrepreneurial leadership, with responsibilities spanning company strategy and business development.

Chris pursued further management education through Harvard Business School’s Owners/Presidents Management program, listed as OPM-62, which he attended from October 2022 to October 2024. He had earlier studied Business Management and Entrepreneurship at Brigham Young University from 2005 to 2009. Since July 2023, Chris has served as Chief Executive Officer of Next Level Pros. In this role, he draws on his background in entrepreneurship, strategy, sales, and organizational leadership to guide the company’s direction and oversee its growth. His transition from renewable energy into this leadership position marks the latest chapter in his business career.

Chris Lee Proudly Shares His Family Life as a Content Creator

Chris Lee shares a long-standing relationship with his wife, Andrea Lee, whom he married in 2005. The couple has two sons, Bruin and Caiden Lee, and family is an important part of his life. Chris also identifies with the Mormon faith, which he strongly espouses and celebrates. He has also developed a presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he has around 45,000 followers. Through his content as a Home Services Expert, he offers audiences a glimpse into his interests and activities outside the boardroom.

Chris also has a creative side and has developed a docuseries titled ‘Billion Dollar Collars’. The project explores what it means to work in blue-collar jobs and the pride people take in their trades. At present, only the pilot episode is available, which has introduced the idea behind the series. He also enjoys farming as a hobby, as it gives him a different kind of engagement from his business responsibilities. This interest, alongside his content creation and filmmaking, shows his varied pursuits beyond entrepreneurship.

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