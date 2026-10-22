Laura Berens: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

In Netflix’s social-experiment reality show ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment,’ 30 volunteers find themselves in a real prison in Georgia, where they are assigned as guards and inmates. With eight guards asserting a set of rules over the inmates, it causes a rift and divide among all the participants. One of the assigned guards in season 1 was Laura Berens, who was elected as the head guard in the later stages of the social experiment.

Laura Berens Has Sold Her Business and Switched to Another Company

Hailing from Milbank, South Dakota, Laura Berens was raised in a seemingly loving household. From an early age, she became a passionate athlete and focused on her fitness. However, during her high school years, Laura got into music and dancing. To follow her passion and pursue a career in singing, she also reportedly relocated to Los Angeles, California, in 2003 and attended a music school. After spending more than eight years in the music industry, she realized that music was not her true calling. She focused on working out and also competed in a few NPC bodybuilding competitions. In 2011, she became a certified personal trainer, after which she earned a Corporate Wellness Coach Certification from Spencer’s Business Institute in 2014.

By then, the Santa Monica College and the University of Minnesota graduate had worked in multiple businesses in different capacities, including The King Klong Music Group as the Vice President of Operations, Aureus Entertainment as the General Manager, and Music Sales Group as a Sales Director. From August 2011 to May 2015, Laura was employed at Getty Images, where she began as the Business Development Sales Manager and moved up the ranks to become the Senior Manager of New Business Acquisition & Strategic Partnerships. For the following two years, she worked as a Senior Business Development Manager at Jawbone. In between, she founded her own business called Love and Fit in September 2016, beginning her entrepreneurial journey. Laura also became an Advisory Board Member of TeleSesh between November 2024 and September 2025.

After a wonderful decade of entrepreneurship and building her business from the ground up, she officially passed Love and Fit to new owners. She announced the same on her social media account and expressed her gratitude to every person who purchased her products. She ended by saying, “I’m incredibly proud of what I built, grateful for every person who was part of it, and excited to see what comes next — both for Love & Fit and for me.” That same month, she switched to ALVANON, where she has been working as the Regional Director. While handling her business, she also served as a Business and Product Development Coach, helping other women entrepreneurs strategize and sell their businesses through social media and other online platforms. On the side, she also hosts a podcast titled ‘Time To Be You.”

Laura Berens’ Life Revolves Around Her Boyfriend and Daughters

The beloved daughter of Linda and Tom Berens, Laura Berens leads a happy life in Los Angeles, California, where she resides with her boyfriend, Chris Ewing; her two daughters, Amara and Kya; and a dog named Kota. Laura and Chris began the year 2026 with a trip to Portugal, where they were joined by one of her sisters. In early March 2026, her older daughter, Kya, celebrated her 10th birthday. The proud mother dedicated a post to the birthday girl, stating, “Watching you grow into who you’re becoming is one of my greatest joys.” In contrast, that same month, Laura sadly lost both of her grandparents in the span of two weeks.

At the beginning of the following month, Laura and her family traveled to Oatman, Arizona, and then explored the Bearizona Wildlife Park. They also spent a couple of days at the Grand Canyon. While returning home, they stopped by a deer farm, where her daughters had a lot of fun. In the last week of April 2026, she attended the Stagecoach Festival with her friends and made lots of fun memories. On Mother’s Day 2026, she opened up about her experience of embracing motherhood, calling it “the most beautiful, exhausting, emotional, and rewarding part of my life all at once.” She added, “I’m so grateful for my babies who made me a mom, and for my own mom who has loved and supported me through every season of life.” In August 2026, Kya officially became a 5th grader, while Amara started kindergarten.

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