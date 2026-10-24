Shavonnah Jefferson: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ is a modern reimagining of the infamous 1971 study that unwittingly broke some cardinal rules of behavioral psychological analysis. So, this reality series follows 30 individuals from all walks of life as they enter a real prison for 2 weeks – with a lot of safeguards in place – to answer whether power really does corrupt. Shavonnah Jefferson was one such individual, and she was assigned as a guard for the entire duration of the social experiment since her real-life skills translated perfectly to the role.

Shavonnah Jefferson Has Clear Boundaries and Is Unafraid to Speak Up

Since Shavonnah Jefferson admittedly grew up “in the hood” in Chicago, Illinois, her early years were far from comfortable, happy, and stable owing to the nature of her environment. She never had much in terms of finances, opportunities, or emotional as well as physical security, which shaped her into the person she is today – someone who always has a wall up. Therefore, whenever she finds herself in a confrontational situation, she goes on the offensive not only because that’s how she was raised but also because it’s her way of protecting herself.

Shavonnah further shared on the reality series that she often feels misunderstood, as people tend to focus on her hard exterior and don’t pay attention to who she really is. Thankfully, her essence became apparent during the experiment, showing the entire world there is power in her firm boundaries, quiet confidence, and resolve to stand on business. She truly believes, “You have to speak up, because if you do not, people will run you over,” which is especially true for women since they’ve always had to fight for what they want. That’s part of why the real-life Security Guard agreed to participate in the series – she wanted to underscore how women are just as capable as men in positions of power, if not more.

Shavonnah Jefferson is Building a Career in the Music Industry

Shavonnah was just a young girl when she first developed a passion for entertainment and music, driving her to pursue studies in the same fields upon graduating high school. She thus enrolled at the South Suburban College & Austin Community College, where she undertook courses in Commercial Music Management, Television Production, and Phlebotomy. The latter is the medical practice of gaining access to a patient’s artery, skin surface, or vein to either administer fluids, collect blood for donations and testing, or perform treatments. She even attended Clayton State University for a Bachelor’s degree in Film/Video Studies, all the while freelancing as an Executive Assistant, Security Guard, or other such odd jobs.

Shavonnah evolved into a Tax Examiner at the Department of the Treasury in 2012, which is a position she proudly maintained for over 9 years until July 2021. During this period, she also served as an Event Management professional from 2014 to 2021 and a Production Assistant at Simboya Film from 2016 to 2023. She even worked as a Seasonal Talent Wrangler/Production Assistant at BET from 2015 to 2023, while also operating her own full-service production house. From what we can tell, she launched Mutt-Mutt Productions LLC in 2014, where she currently holds the titles of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Shavonnah shifted gears in 2022 as she joined Chaffey College to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Television, Radio, and Digital Communication, which she earned in January 2026. Since then, she has relocated to and settled in Nashville, Tennessee, for good, where she is now thriving as a Radio Host, Singer-Songwriter, Music Producer, and Entrepreneur. Moreover, she has been serving as an Event/Promotions Coordinator at Cromwell Media since March 2024 and a Promotions Assistant at Cumulus Media since October 2025. Most recently, she was part of the One League, One Love Ultimate Tailgate Experience at the Starr Park Amphitheater in Forest Park, Georgia, on August 29, 2026, which was a huge success. Honestly, it appears the devout Christian who still shares a tight-knit bond with her parents and is quite a beverage aficionado is utterly content as of writing, which is all that matters in the long run.

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