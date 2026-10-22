Kiana Gaona: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Based on the infamous 1971 Stanford prison experiment, Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ is a reality show that throws 30 participants from different walks of life inside the walls of a real-life prison in Georgia. Out of them, 22 volunteers become inmates while the remaining 8 are assigned to be guards. Kiana Gaona navigated her responsibilities as a guard before eventually getting elected as the head guard of the night shift. As she spent more time in the social experiment, she asserted her thoughts and beliefs, leaving her mark on her fellow guards and inmates.

Kiana Gaona Has Honed Her Social Media Marketing Skills By Working With Multiple Companies

Kiana Gaona Guerrero entered the social experiment with several years of experience in multiple professions. At the start of her career, for a few months in late 2021, she served as a Life and Health Insurance Agent at State Farm in Victoria, Texas. Between December 2021 and October 2022, she served as a Social Media Manager at two different companies, one after the other — Church Unlimited and 93 Play Street. For the next few months, Kiana worked with influencer Nadia White as her Public Relations Manager and Social Media Manager. Over the next three years, she handled the social media and content creation departments for Nina Berenato Jewelry, TruPlay Games, and BK Beauty.

From 2016 to 2025, she was also a model-actress with Neal Hamil Agency. After exiting BK Beauty in March 2026, Kiana has been working at Elevated Faith as the Head of Social Media & Community. At the same time, she is also an influencer and content creator herself, with thousands of followers across her personal social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. She regularly collaborates with Hosanna Revival, a company that provides Bibles and Journals to its customers. Being a devout Christian, Kiana also has years of volunteering experience at Faith Family Church and Church Unlimited.

Kiana Gaona Leads a Religious Life With Her Pastor Husband

Originally from Victoria, Texas, Kiana Gaona prefers to keep details of her personal life under the rug, but we do know that she has been married to the love of her life, Alex Guerrero, since November 5, 2021. The couple leads a content and fulfilling life in Austin, Texas. On their third wedding anniversary, Alex wrote a few words dedicated to Kiana. He wrote, “To my best friend and amazing wife, happy three-year anniversary. You bring so much joy, life, and excitement to every day, and I’m grateful to wake up as your husband. From counting dollars to get by to building our future together , I’ve never regretted a single moment by your side. I love the story the LORD has orchestrated AND I love you, Kiana, and can’t wait for all the years ahead. Here’s to us – and a few fun photos to celebrate!”

While Alex preaches the word of the Lord as a pastor at Radical Church, Kiana imparts her devout values to her followers through her social media posts. In early October 2026, she celebrated her 27th birthday and made some new friends. That same month, Kiana visited the set of ‘The Chosen’ and described it as “the best day of my life.” She loves spending time at Radical Church every now and then, accompanying her husband.

Read More: Chuck Burton: Where is the Stanford Prison Experiment Guard Now?