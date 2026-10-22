Pete Zaremba: Where is The New Stanford Prison Experiment Participant Now?

Being a part of a controlled experiment like the Stanford Prison Experiment takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance. Participants have varying motivations and reasons for joining something that might test them mentally and psychologically. In Netflix’s ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment‘ season 1, Pete Zaremba joined as an inmate. He was quite unlike the other participants when it came to following the orders of the appointed guards. He raised questions about the rules and, when it was his turn to become a guard, he was keen to see what being on the other side of the table would look like for him as well.

Pete Zaremba Went From Being an Unruly Inmate to the Leader of the Guards

Peter “Pete” Zaremba said right away that he wanted to be an inmate in the experiment because of the nature of his work. As a teacher, he explained that he always felt like he was a guard and wanted to see what being on the other side felt like. He planned to play several pranks on the guards and hoped to teach his students that it was okay to question authority from time to time. Pete quickly befriended Brendan Hadley, and the two decided that they would not submit to every whim and demand the guards laid down for them.

This eventually led to both of them being placed in 23-hour lockdown. Pete continued to question the guards’ assumed authority and the punishments imposed on the inmates. When the roles were reversed, Pete was selected to become one of the guards. He knew it would be difficult to enforce rules that he had previously stood up against himself. However, by the end of the experiment, he was chosen as the leader of the guards. Pete reflected on the experience as a significant learning curve and expressed how far he had come in just 14 days.

Pete Zaremba Remains Committed to Helping Shape Kids’ Future as a History Teacher

Pete Zaremba’s professional journey has taken him from competitive basketball in the US and Europe to the classroom, where he now works with students. His background brings together experiences across different age groups and learning environments. Pete began his career in sports and youth development while studying at The College of Wooster in Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in Physical Education between 2015 and 2019. He also played for the college’s men’s basketball team from 2015 to 2018 and participated in Moot Court and the Phi Kappa Kappa National Honors Society.

During his college years, he worked as an assistant coach with SMAC AAU Club from March 2016 to June 2019, helping train young basketball players and guiding the team through competitive seasons. He also spent summers between 2016 and 2019 as a camp counselor at Seven Hills Recreation Center in Ohio, organizing activities and leading basketball drills. In summer 2016, Pete briefly worked as an Athletic Games Manager at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, overseeing basketball games and interacting with visitors. His interest in sports subsequently took him overseas. From September to December 2021, he played semi-professional basketball at EuroProBasket International Academy in Valencia, Spain, where he trained with European professional coaches and competed against professional teams.

Pete’s academic path also expanded into education and sports management. He completed a master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management at Bournemouth University in England in 2020. From August 2020 to June 2021, he worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Teacher’s Assistant at Hillview Primary Academy in Bournemouth, organizing sports classes and supporting classroom activities. He later earned a master’s degree in Education from John Carroll University in May 2023. Since August 2022, Pete has been working as a history teacher at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio. Even today, he is content with the role he holds as it gives him the proximity to young minds and an ability to inspire and shape them.

Pete Zaremba Likes to Experience New Places With a Sense of Adventure

Pete Zaremba describes himself as a man of faith and an “adventurer,” two aspects of his life that appear to shape how he approaches the world around him. His travels have taken him to the Bahamas in 2022, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal, in 2021, and France and the UK in 2020, among other destinations. His sense of adventure is something he also brings to his work with students, encouraging them to explore and learn beyond the classroom. Alongside his teaching responsibilities, Pete serves as the director of the Normandy High School Marching Band, working with young musicians. Away from work and travel, he shares his home with his dog, who holds a special place in his life and is very much a part of his family.

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