Who would not want another shot at true love? ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ provides just that through its premise of gathering a group of past Bachelor Nation contestants. The singles are then kept secluded from the rest of the world as they mingle among themselves and find a perfect partner.

Brendan Morais and Pieper James shot into the limelight during their time on season 7 of the show. Initially, there were speculations that Brendan was dating Pieper even before ‘Bip,’ and once Pieper took the opportunity to appear on the show, her and Brendan’s love story skyrocketed. With a boatload of rumors surrounding their relationship, fans are interested to know if the couple is still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Brendan Morais and Pieper James: Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Brendan Morais first appeared on season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ where he tried to win the affections of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams unsuccessfully. However, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 brought him on as a contestant in the first week and gave him a second chance at love.

Interestingly, even before filming for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season, 7 could commence; US Weekly reported that Brendan and Pieper were dating and were even spotted together in public as a couple. Even though the report claimed he was not single, Brendan stayed on in ‘Bip’ and was considered a part of the reality show. Initially, Brendan took his role on the show seriously and began pursuing a connection with Natasha Parker. The pair grew quite close, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary when it came to their relationship. The two even gave each other their roses during the first couple of weeks, and all seemed perfect in paradise.

However, speculations about Brendan already being in a relationship soon re-surfaced. Fueled by an Instagram post from before season 7’s filming and the Us Weekly report, the rumors did not sit well with fans of the show. Moreover, once the producers decided to bring in Pieper on week 3, her chemistry with Brendan seemed to strengthen the speculations. Immediately after Pieper’s arrival, she asked Brendan out on a date, and the latter seemed to have lost all interest in Natasha.

When Natasha confronted Brendan, he tried to downplay it and claimed that he and Pieper had never labeled their connection. Still, Natasha felt betrayed and believed that Brendan used her to stay in the competition but, in actuality, was holding out for Pieper. However, when addressing Pieper and their relationship, Brendan said, “We have to have each other’s back. It has to be you and me, first and foremost, before anyone else on the beach, and that’s the only way we’re gonna get through this.” He even went on to say that the only reason he understated the seriousness of their relationship was to survive on the show.

Are Brendan Morais and Pieper James Still Together?

Brendan and Pieper are quite private when it comes to their personal life and keep their relationship under a veil of mystery. Moreover, with season 7 still airing, the pair are under contract to not give anything away regarding their relationship status. However, several external sources have hinted towards the couple still being together.

While on the show, Pieper and Brendan focused on their relationship and did not allow any speculations or rumors to affect them. Moreover, Reality Steve, a massive source of Bachelor Nation leaks, claimed that Pieper and Brendan would exit the show together as a couple before the Overnights event. Besides, he also alleged that the two were spotted multiple times after their exit and are supposedly still dating. Additionally, other sources have also admitted to spotting the couple together in Boston. However, one should keep in mind that none of these sources are official and should be taken with a grain of salt.

As things stand at present, neither the network nor Brendan and Pieper have officially revealed their current relationship status. However, the captions on their recent social media posts do hint at them being together. Moreover, Pieper has since addressed the controversy through an Instagram story where she said that the viewers were only shown the parts which made for good television. She even went on to hint that the audience would never get the full picture through an edited reality show as pre-filming conversations will always be left out of the final product.

