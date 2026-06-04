What Happened to Brett Barnes?

With Netflix’s ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ delving into the titular icon’s now infamous 2005 criminal trial on the charge of child sexual abuse, we get an intense documentary series. It underscores everything from the allegations of him being a habitual predator to the rumors about his sprawling 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch in California to his ultimate, undeniable acquittal. Among those to thus be noted in the production were all his alleged survivors, including Brett Barnes, even though he has always maintained the star was never inappropriate with him.

Brett Barnes Became a Part of Michael Jackson’s Friend Circle As a Fan

Born around 1982 in Melbourne, Australia, Brett Barnes became a fan of Michael Jackson when he was just a toddler, and his interest in the King of Pop only increased as time passed. It hence comes as no surprise the youngster made sure to have his parents take him to a concert whenever he came into town, which happened to be for the Bad Tour in November 1987. According to investigative journalist Diane Dimond’s 2005 book ‘Be Careful Who You Love,’ the 5-year-old took a chance and managed to start a line of communication with the singer via a letter.

Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. I am eternally grateful that I was able to witness that greatness first hand. I’m also massively thankful for all of the great experiences and people in my life due to me being in that gravitational field. I miss you heaps my brother. pic.twitter.com/TJq2KxE0lw — Brett Barnes 🖤✊🏽 (@IAmBrettBarnes) August 29, 2024

Brett reportedly convinced one of the backup dancers to pass his letter along to his hero, following which he claimed Michael gave him a phone call and then kept his promise of keeping in touch. Therefore, the Barnes family wasn’t really surprised when the icon invited them to the United States a few years later, in 1991, showing generosity by offering an all-expenses-paid 3-week holiday. According to records, this trip included visits to Disneyland, the Neverland Ranch, local tourist attractions, and more, fostering a sense of comforting ease between them.

In the years that followed, there was such trust that Brett spent time at Neverland Ranch without familial supervision and flew alone to meet Michael at least once a year. Their friendship then went international, as he even joined the King of Pop on tours that took them to Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America before they returned to Australia. The then pre-pubescent child later revealed in an interview that he often shared a bed with the singer during these visits, but it wasn’t inappropriate or strange in any capacity since they kept to separate sides.

Brett Barnes Has Always Supported Michael Jackson

When Michael Jackson was first accused of child molestation/sexual abuse by Jordan Chandler in 1993, 10/11-year-old Brett was among the first ones to come forward in the former’s defense. From what we can tell, the youngster then gradually became preoccupied with his own life experiences back in his hometown, resulting in the time he spent with the singer dwindling. However, once it came to light that the latter would face trial in 2005 on similar abuse charges in an unrelated case with accusations by Gavin Arvizo, the Australian native agreed to testify in his defense.

Michael Jackson was a great human being with a heart of gold. Everything he did was for others, including being the greatest entertainer of all time. My friend till the very end and beyond. #11YearsWithoutMJ — Brett Barnes 🖤✊🏽 (@IAmBrettBarnes) June 26, 2020

Although Brett was assumed to be one of Michael’s alleged victims based on the estimation that they shared a bed alone for more than 465 nights during their close friendship, he denied the accusations. While he admitted in court in 2005 that they spent nights together in the same room, on the same bed, without anyone else, he asserted that the singer was never once inappropriate with him. When outrightly asked if he was ever molested at the hands of the King of Pop, he emphatically responded, “Absolutely not. And I can tell you right now that if he had, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Not only do we have to deal with these lies, but we’ve also got to deal with people perpetuating these lies. The fact that they fail to do the small amount of research it takes to prove these are lies, by choice or not, makes it even worse. — Brett Barnes 🖤✊🏽 (@IAmBrettBarnes) January 30, 2019

Brett further asserted that if Michael had made any sexual contact with him at any point, he “wouldn’t stand for it,” so being named as one of his alleged victims/survivors made him mad. The then-23-year-old candidly said, “I’m very mad about that, because it’s untrue, and they’re putting my name through the dirt. And I’m really, really not happy about it.” Since then, Brett has chosen to step away from the limelight to avoid prying eyes, so all we know for certain is that he continues to defend and support Michael while building a life of his own in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. In fact, when HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ came out in 2019, he threatened to sue the network studio for implying that he was molested by Michael. He wanted all references to him and his images removed from the film, and he even tweeted about the production to express his displeasure.

Read More: Gavin Arvizo: What Happened to the Alleged Victim?