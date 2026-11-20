In ABC’s ’20/20: Murder on the Menu,’ the double homicide of Thomas and Angela Strussion in 2021 and the investigation that followed are explored in a detailed manner, with the help of exclusive and insightful interviews with the Strussions’ loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case and apprehend the killer, Andrew Griffin. Testimony from one of Andrew’s friends, Brett Cole, proved to be vital in court for the prosecution.

Brett Cole Sexually Molested His Stepdaughter on Multiple Occasions

Born around 1989, Brett Dewayne Cole was married and, in 2019, lived with his wife and stepdaughter, referred to as KZ. He was a close friend of Andrew Griffin, whom he grew up with and considered a lifelong friend. On the evening of May 8, 2019, he was reportedly working on a four-wheeler in the shop at their home with a friend. As per KZ’s account, while they were having dinner, Brett told her she could have the vehicle if she learned to drive it. After finishing the day’s work at the shop, Brett reportedly went into KZ’s room and sexually molested the then 10-year-old. He also told her not to tell anyone about it, as it could land them both in trouble.

The following day, the 3rd grader reported the incident to the school personnel and also opened up about previous instances of molestation by her stepfather. Brett’s then-wife, KZ’s mother, arrived at the school and took her for an examination. KZ told the sexual assault nurse examiner that Brett had molested her on two other occasions. Although Brett denied the allegations, he was charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of aggravated abuse, and one count of abusive sexual contact, in connection with the three sexual assault instances claimed by KZ.

Brett Cole is Serving Multiple Life Terms For Child Sex Abuse Charges

Between the time Brett Cole was charged with sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, KZ, and his trial, he reportedly helped his friend, Andrew Griffin, plot the murder of his former business partner, Thomas “Tom” Strussion. As per Brett’s account, not long after he invested more than $100,000 into Thomas’ company, Andrew began complaining about him. He claimed that Andrew alleged that “the building they rented for the store was owned by some mobsters and that Tom had owed them a big debt. But he said Tom was trying to put the debt off on him to make it look like Andrew owed the debt, so then the people would go after Andrew instead of Tom.” It is alleged that Andrew asked Brett to lend him his truck so that he could drive to the Strussion residence and kill Thomas.

Brett claimed that he denied his request and instead suggested that he purchase a motorbike, as it would be easier to use as a getaway vehicle. At the time of the double homicide of Thomas and Angela Strussion in 2021, Brett not only helped him buy a bike, but also kept his phone with him while he went to commit the crime. Less than two years later, in January 2023, Brett stood trial for the sexual assault charges against him. Although it resulted in a mistrial, his second trial began on March 6, 2023. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that indicated the defendant had engaged in sexual acts with his minor stepdaughter. Two more witnesses testified that Brett had assaulted them when they were below the age of 12.

Ultimately, on March 7, 2023, Brett Cole was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child. More than a year later, in August 2024, he was sentenced to three life terms in prison, to be served concurrently. His motion to get his conviction overturned was denied by the Court of Appeals. While he was incarcerated, he made a deal with the prosecution, agreeing to testify against Andrew Griffin at his trial in exchange for immunity and a transfer to a prison closer to his home in Texas. In November 2026, Brett took the stand and testified against Andrew, claiming that he helped him orchestrate the murder plot, but their plan was only to kill Thomas. As of today, the 36-year-old convict is serving his life sentence, soon to be transferred to a prison in Texas, as per the deal.

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