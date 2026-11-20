When Thomas and Angela Strussion were found dead alongside their three pets inside their Belmont County, Ohio, home in 2021, the entire community was left shell-shocked. As the authorities launched an investigation, they received help from the killer Andrew Griffin’s ex-wife, Stacey Griffin. The episode titled ‘Murder on the Menu’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the gruesome crime and the months long investigation that ensued.

Stacey Griffin’s Relationship With Andrew Griffin Deteriorated Soon After Marriage

Stacey Griffin crossed paths with Andrew Griffin at a bar in 2014, marking the beginning of their relationship. The two reportedly dated for the next six years before finally tying the knot in September 2020 and making it official in the eyes of the law. Not long after their marriage, the couple got in touch with Thomas and Angela Strussion after Andrew showed interest in investing in their Salsa Joe’s Elm Grove business. To discuss business deals, Stacey and Andrew reportedly stayed with the Strussions at their home on Trails End Drive in Belmont County, Ohio, in 2021. According to Stacey, around the time of the killings of the Strussions, she and Andrew took a trip to Yellowstone to celebrate their anniversary. Soon after the trip, cracks began appearing in the marriage.



Stacey Griffin Was One of the Prosecution’s Witnesses in Andrew Griffin’s Trial

With Andrew Griffin at the center of the double homicide investigation, Stacey filed for divorce and separated from him in April 2023. Nearly two years later, in February 2025, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of the killings of Thomas and Angela Strussion, as Stacey cooperated with the authorities and provided them with key evidence against his former husband. By May 2025, their divorce was finalized. She also agreed to testify against him at his trial. During the trial, she took the stand and was questioned by Assistant Prosecutor Joe Vavra. The prosecutor asked, “On one occasion, when things weren’t going well, did you make the comment to Mr. Griffin that you were going to be his third victim?” to which Stacey responded, “Yes, I did.”

Vavra also asked, “Was there another period during this point where Griffin made a comment to you, about something only you and Brett Cole know?” She responded with a yes and elaborated, “He had said that if word gets out that this happened, that he had done this, he knows that Brett wouldn’t say anything, so that he knew it would come from me and I could disappear whether or not he was in jail.” While on the stand, she also claimed that Andrew said, “I could disappear whether or not he was in jail.” As of today, Stacey Griffin leads a private life in Oklahoma, working as a speech-language pathologist.