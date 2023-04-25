Brian and Joyce Smith: Where Are John Smith’s Parents Now?

Directed by Roxann Dawson, ‘Breakthrough‘ tells the story of a teenager who falls into a frozen lake and embarks on a seemingly miraculous journey. One of the most prominent themes in the Christian movie is the idea of faith and how it might help those seeking solace in hard times. The film is based on a real-life incident involving 14-year-old John Smith and the struggles of his parents, Brian and Joyce Smith. Naturally, fans of the movie are eager to know where the Smiths are these days, and we are here to answer the same.

Who are Brian and Joyce Smith?

Based in Lake St Louis, Missouri, Brian and Joyce Smith were married to different people before tying the knot themselves. Though they had children from their previous marriages, the two wanted a child of their own. They were highly disappointed when their attempts at conceiving a child together did not yield the desired results. When Brian was in Guatemala as a volunteer for building schools, he asked his wife to consider adopting a kid.

Soon afterward, Brian and Joyce adopted John in 2000 when he was just five months old. They brought him to the US from Guatemala and showered him with love and affection. As a result, John grew up in a loving and supportive household that held firmly to their faith. However, as a teenager, he would often rebel against his teachers and parents, struggling with feelings of abandonment. Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn in January 2015.

On January 19, 2015, John and his two friends visited the city’s eponymous frozen lake but underestimated how thin the top layer of ice was. As a result, the three boys fell into the lake. While John’s friends could get out quickly, he was not so fortunate. Ultimately, it took emergency responders about 15 minutes before they could bring John to the surface. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he did not show signs of life,

As stated by many witnesses, John was apparently dead for around 45 minutes before his mother rushed into the hospital and started to pray over him. Almost like a miracle, his vitals improved, and he was quickly rushed to another medical facility for a better chance at survival. Even when the Smiths were told that their son might likely not come out of his coma or remain unresponsive for the rest of his life, Joyce clung firmly to her belief in God. Despite the predictions made by the medical professionals, John recovered from the accident and walked out of the hospital on his own two feet.

Where are Brian and Joyce Smith Now?

Following John’s recovery, Joyce wrote a book about the whole incident titled ‘The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection.’ The novel was released on November 7, 2017, primarily with the help of producer DeVon Franklin, who was moved by the story of the Smiths and helped them find good literary agents. He was also a huge help when it came to converting the story into a movie, an opportunity that Joyce and her family certainly appreciate.

Brian and Joyce live peacefully in St. Charles, Missouri, and enjoy a close bond with their friends and family. Throughout the years, they have celebrated many milestones in John’s life, including his marriage to Abigail and the birth of his son, Everett Judah Smith. While Brian is seemingly less present on social media, Joyce takes every opportunity to share her joyous moments with their family, including their five grandkids.

