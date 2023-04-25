John Smith: Where is Breakthrough’s Subject Now?

Faith can often give rise to many complicated questions, but it is not unknown that people turn to the divine during some of the most challenging moments in their lives. The 2019 Christian movie ‘Breakthrough‘ tells a similar story of a teenager named John Smith who made a miraculous recovery after being submerged in a frozen river for about 15 minutes. What is even more fascinating is the fact that the film is actually based on the real-life experiences of John Allen Smith. Naturally, people are eager to know what he is up to these days and the developments in his life since the fateful accident. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who is John Smith?

Hailing from Guatemala and born in May 2000, John Smith was adopted by Joyce and Brian Smith when he was just an infant. Though he grew up in a loving and religious household during his teenage years, he could not help but feel upset about his adoption. Apparently, there were feelings of abandonment that led John to rebel in different ways when it came to his parents and teachers. Yet, one thing that the teenager loved from all his heart was basketball.

The incident that led John to become a central figure in the Roxann Dawson directorial took place when he was 14. He was spending the night at his friend’s house as they had a day off on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr Day. On January 19, 2015, John and two of his other friends decided to go to Lake Saint Louise, which was frozen at this time of the year. However, the ice was thin and led to the three boys falling into the lake.

While John’s friends were quickly able to get out, he himself was submerged in the water for around 15 minutes before being rescued by the first responders. When he was brought to the surface, the medical professionals performed CPR and tried their level best to save his life in any way possible. As the teenager was taken to the St. Joseph Hospital West, many attempts were made to resuscitate him for about 45 minutes, yet nothing seemed to work.

It was only when John’s mother, Joyce, came to see her son and immediately started praying over his body that a pulse was detected. After he was stabilized, hewas airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, where his recovery remained a matter of concern. The doctors claimed that the 14-year-old showed signs of organ failure, and his lack of neurological activity indicated the possibility of a prolonged coma. Regardless, his mother retained her faith, and he soon started showing impressive signs of recovery and walked out of the hospital on his own.

Where is John Smith Now?

As of writing, John Smith is thriving in his life. His near-death experience only seems to have made his belief in faith stronger. The fact that his story was soon adapted into a movie both fascinated and surprised him. More than eight years since the accident, John remains thankful to all those who helped save him from drowning and stood beside his parents during his recovery. Furthermore, he is quite appreciative of the people who worked hard to tell his story on the big screen.

John retains his love for basketball and presently serves as the Coach of Renegades, a basketball team based in O’Fallon, Missouri. Additionally, he is a Motivational Speaker who often addresses large crowds and is always open to talking about the role that faith has played in his life. Currently, John is happily married to Abigail Smith, his high school sweetheart, whom he started dating at 15. He proposed to her in January 2020, and the two tied the knot in October of the same year. The happy couple was blessed with their son Everett Judah Smith on December 10, 2021, and the two adore him very much. The Smiths also have an adorable Cockapoo dog named Belle, whom John got as a wedding present for his wife.

