Brian David Wallenstein: Author is a Mount Shasta Resident Even Now

While there’s no denying there have been countless reports of UFO sightings and close encounters over the years, those from Mt. Shasta, California, have arguably been the most frequent. After all, as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Files of the Unexplained: File: M ysteries of Mt. Shasta,’ this place is often said to have a mystical aura around it that attracts various kinds of beings. Amongst those to believe this is actually Brian David Wallenstein, especially as he has apparently witnessed some strange incidents that can’t be explained by logic in any way, shape, or form.

Who is Brian Wallenstein?