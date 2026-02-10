Where is Brian Draper’s Family Now?

When a 16-year-old high school student named Cassie Stoddart was found dead inside a house on the outskirts of Pocatello, Idaho, in September 2006, the entire community was shaken to its core. The authorities focused on the individuals whom she met in the hours prior to her murder and were led to two of her schoolmates — Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik. Their separate interrogations allowed the detectives to crack the case wide open. Brian’s parents, Kerry and Pam Draper, were shocked when the truth about their son’s actions was uncovered. In Hulu’s ‘The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story,’ the parents feature and share their thoughts on the entire ordeal.

Brian Draper’s Family Stood by Him When He Was Brought to Justice For Cassie’s Murder

Born around 1990, Brian Draper was adopted by a set of loving parents — Pam and Kerry Draper. While raising him in Pocatello, Idaho, with his sister Tiffany, his parents enrolled him in Pocatello High School, where he became friends with Cassie Stoddart and Torey Adamcik. According to reports, Brian hatched a murderous plan with Torey to attack 16-year-old Cassie, who was house-sitting alone at a secluded property on the outskirts of Pocatello on the night of September 22, 2006. After the detectives were led to Brian, they interviewed him in the presence of his parents.

Brian led the investigators to the spot where he and Torey had buried several pieces of evidence, including blood-stained clothes, knives, and a shocking videotape in which they discussed their plans of killing Cassie and potentially carrying out a school shooting. Both Pam and Kerry were shocked to learn of their son’s dark side, yet they continued to provide him emotional support. Ultimately, Brian was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kerry Draper is Studying Philosophy, While Pam Draper Prefers to Lead a Private Life

After the entire ordeal, it seems that Brian Draper’s parents separated. As for Kerry Draper, the Pocatello High School graduate began his professional career at Premier Computing, where he served as a Consultant from January 1994 to January 1995. In January 1997, he switched to WennSoft, where he started as a Practice Manager Consultant but moved up the ranks and became a Vice President. Kerry reportedly returned to Premier Computing as a Consultant but later served as the President. His next stint was as a Data Engineer at Taos. In August 2022, he enrolled in the College of Western Idaho and pursued an Associate of Arts degree in Psychology and Philosophy.

On the side, he also served as a researcher for the college. For a while, Kerry also served as a Data Engineer for IBM. In September 2025, he began attending Boise State University, where he is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and serving as a part-time researcher. The Boise, Idaho, resident also takes time from his busy schedule to travel and maintain his personal blog. Kerry is also a doting father to his daughter, Tiffany. In August 2025, he went on a camping trip to Oregon with a couple of friends.

On the other hand, Brian Draper’s mother, Pam Byington-Draper, graduated from Idaho State University. Although she seemingly became distant from Kerry, Pam has maintained a close and loving bond with her daughter, Tiffany. As she currently leads a private life in Fruitland, Ohio, details of her personal life are limited. However, we can say that she loves spending time with her friends and family whenever she gets the chance.

Tiffany Draper Has Recently Started a Fresh Chapter in Her Life

Living in Boise, Idaho, Tiffay Lorraine Draper is a yogi who frequently ghostwrites educational email courses for Yoga Influencers. She has also been teaching yoga herself since 2018. Before that, she worked at Thomas Hammer Coffee for a while. From what we can tell, Tiffany has been working at BlueFire Wilderness Therapy since August 2019. After dating for several years and exploring multiple destinations together, she and Jacob Ballard decided to elope in August 2025. The following month, on September 27, 2025, they exchanged wedding vows and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law. For their honeymoon, it seems that they traveled to Kaua’i, Hawaii, in October 2025. She is also a dog mother to Athena and Mai.

Read More: Cassie Stoddart Murder: Where Are Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik Now?