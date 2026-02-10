Shannon Adamcik: What Happened to Torey Adamcik’s Mother?

In Hulu’s ‘The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story,’ the primary focus is on the tragic stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student named Cassie Stoddart in Pocatello, Idaho, in 2006. After the investigators zeroed in on two suspects, Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik, Cassie’s schoolmates, their respective parents also got involved in the proceedings. Torey’s mother, Shannon Adamcik, accompanied him and provided support. She also features in the documentary and opens up about her thoughts on the entire ordeal.

Torey Adamcik’s Parents Felt the Sentence Was Harsh For Their Juvenile Son

Torey Adamcik was born to Shannon and Sean Adamcik around 1990 and attended Pocatello High School, where he was friends with Brian Draper and Cassie Stoddart. His parents were loving and supportive towards him, so they couldn’t believe it when he got involved in the horrific killing of Cassie in September 2006. Providing him company and support as he was interrogated and tried, Shannon and Sean felt it was not just that he received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole.

Shannon Adamcik is a Self-Published Author Who Led a Private Life With Her Husband

Hailing from Pocatello, Idaho, Shannon Adamcik married Sean in the late 1980s and raised three children — two sons, including Torey Adamcik, and a daughter. The Idaho State University graduate was employed at the Idaho State Journal from 1995 to October 2008. For the next few years, she worked as a teacher at an Early Learning Center. On the side, she also enrolled in Lewis-Clark State College, pursuing an Associate’s degree in Behavioral Sciences.

In August 2012, Shannon finally self-published a book titled ‘The Guilty Innocent,’ on which she had been working for ever since her son was arrested and punished for killing 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart in 2006. Since she had been writing short stories for decades, the idea to transform her experiences and thoughts about the entire ordeal into a book came naturally to her. However, the process of reliving the pain caused by the ordeal while writing the book was extremely difficult for her. In 2012, Shannon also began pursuing a degree in social work at Lewis-Clark State College.

Focusing on the fact that her son, Torey, was a juvenile at the time he committed the crime, she believed that life imprisonment without parole was harsh for juveniles. Through her book, she emphasized this point and claimed that many juveniles face much longer and harsher sentences than adult criminals. Around 2012, Shannon resided in Lewiston, Idaho, with her husband and their furry little Shih Tzu, Cookie. In her free time, she enjoyed watching movies, reading, writing, and taking long walks.

