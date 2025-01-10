Brian Shaver and Stacie Turner: Where Are Michael Shaver’s Siblings Now?

When Michael Shaver vanished from Clermont, Florida, his family was shocked. Though they occasionally received messages from him, they never saw him again. His wife, Laurie Shaver, claimed he had simply left and abandoned her and their children. However, in 2018, a welfare check requested by a concerned friend revealed the chilling truth. ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘The Lies Beneath’ delves into the case, examining the evidence that ultimately led to Laurie’s conviction for Michael’s murder.

Michael Shaver’s Siblings Never Believed That He Had Abandoned His Family

Douglas and Sharon Shaver raised their four children—Brian, Stacie, Michael, and Christine—in New York. After spending some time in Laurens, the family settled in Utica, where the siblings grew up. The four of them were always incredibly close and shared everything with one another. Even as they pursued their own paths in adulthood, they remained in regular contact and stayed involved in each other’s lives. This close bond made it all the more unusual and concerning when Michael abruptly stopped communicating with them in November 2015.

While Michael occasionally sent messages, he never visited his family. Even when his mother fell ill, his siblings urged him to come, but he never visited. His wife, Laurie Shaver, claimed that he had simply gotten into a black SUV and abandoned his family. Both Brian and Stacie found this behavior completely out of character for their brother, but they had no explanations. It wasn’t until February 2018, when a friend of Michael’s requested a welfare check, that the truth started to unfold. In the months that followed, it was revealed that Laurie had shot Michael, buried him under the fire pit, and poured a concrete slab over his remains.

Michael Shaver’s Siblings Expressed Immense Gratitude to the Police

After Laurie Shaver’s conviction for second-degree murder, Brian and Stacie, along with the rest of the family, issued a statement in which they expressed that not a day had passed without them remembering their brother. Stacie, in particular, conveyed a sense of relief and elation over Laurie’s conviction. The family also extended their gratitude to the police and prosecution for their diligent efforts in the case. They took a moment to honor Michael’s life and expressed thankfulness that his story had been revealed, allowing his truth to be shared with the world.

Brian Shaver is Working as a Deputy Warden in Georgia Today

David Shaver currently resides in Shellman, Georgia, with his wife, Mary Shaver, and their son, Noah. They tied the knot on November 2, 2013, and have built a fulfilling and successful life together. Brian, who initially began his career as a warden at the Calhoun State Prison, was later recruited by the Georgia Department of Corrections as the Deputy Warden. It is the position he continues to hold today. His commitment to his work is evident, as he values responsibility and strives to support the people he works with.

Despite his professional dedication, he remains a true family man. He cherishes the time spent with his loved ones and often goes on small vacations or outings. The loss of Michael has been an incredibly difficult experience for Brian, but he continues to remember him every day. He has expressed that Michael was taken too soon, and honoring his memory and sharing his story has become an important way for Brian to keep his brother’s spirit alive.

Stacie Turner’s Life is Full With the Love of Her Children and Grandchildren

Stacie Turner has built a beautiful life with her husband, Dean Turner, whom she married on June 16, 2018. She is the proud mother of three daughters and the grandmother of four adorable grandchildren. Their home in East Springfield, New York, is where the family frequently gathers for special occasions and holidays. Family is everything to Stacie, and she is dedicated to protecting and cherishing the time spent with them.

Beyond her family, Stacie is also an active member of her community and supports causes that are close to her heart. In 2024, she participated in a fundraiser for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and raised a significant amount of money. Throughout the difficult months surrounding Laurie’s trial, Stacie has shared details of Michael’s case and found support from her close friends and family. It has been a tough journey for Stacie, but she has remained strong, and now, she holds her brother’s memory close to her heart.

