Laurie Shaver: Where is the Killer Wife Now?

In February 2018, a friend of Michael Shaver contacted the police to request a welfare check and expressed concern that he had not seen or heard from Michael since November 2015. Suspecting something was wrong, the police visited the latter’s home, where his wife, Laurie Shaver, was living with her children and her new husband. Her explanation raised doubts as she claimed Michael had abandoned his family in 2015 and simply walked away. ABC’s episode of ‘20/20’ titled ‘The Lies Beneath’ delves into the investigation, the timeline of events, and how Laurie was ultimately convicted of her husband’s murder.

Laurie Shaver Stopped Cooperating With the Authorities Shortly After Their Visit

Laurie and Michael Shaver first crossed paths in Utica, New York, where both had grown up. Their relationship blossomed, and after dating for several years, they got married. The couple eventually moved to Clermont, Florida, to build a life together. Michael worked as an employee at Disney World Resort in Orlando, while Laurie stayed home to care for their two children. However, in November 2015, Michael abruptly texted some of his coworkers and friends, stating that he would no longer be coming to work and planned to move to Georgia. Following this, he ceased contact with his family and even failed to respond when his mother fell ill. It raised concerns among those who knew him.

Laurie claimed that Michael had left her and their family, drove away in a black SUV, and never returned. By December 2016, she had moved on with her life and married Travis Filmer. The couple had two children together and continued living in the same house she had shared with her former husband. However, in February 2018, when police visited her home for a welfare check on Michael, she repeated the same story about him abandoning the family. Initially, Laurie cooperated with the authorities, but when they requested permission to bring in cadaver dogs to search the property, she declined and asked them to return with a search warrant.

Laurie Shaver Gave Different Accounts of Her Husband’s Whereabouts After His Disappearance

On March 9, 2018, police returned to Laurie Shaver’s property with a search warrant and K-9 units. During the search, the dogs alerted investigators to a concrete slab that had been poured over a fire pit. When authorities began excavating the area, they uncovered human remains wrapped in a fitted sheet, further encased in a tarp and secured with straps. The remains were sent for identification, and by June 2018, they were confirmed to be those of Michael. The autopsy revealed that he had been fatally shot once in the back of the head with a .38-caliber firearm. In September 2020, Laurie was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Authorities alleged that she killed Michael sometime between November 7 and November 10, 2015, and then took steps to cover up the crime. They claimed she impersonated Michael on social media and sent messages to his friends and family asking them to leave him alone. Additionally, she allegedly used Michael’s accounts to send messages to her then-boyfriend Jeremy Townsend’s wife, Vanessa Townsend, and attempted to sow discord in their relationship. Laurie was reportedly dating Jeremy Townsend briefly during that time. Neighbors reported seeing Michael with a major gash on his forehead, which he claimed Laurie was responsible for. After his disappearance, Laurie allegedly gave varying accounts to those close to the couple about his whereabouts. In December 2020, she secured release on a $52,000 bond.

Laurie Shaver is Serving a Life Sentence Today

In May 2023, her lawyer filed a motion presenting a new defense theory. They claimed it was Laurie’s then-7-year-old daughter who had accidentally pulled the trigger on Michael after witnessing him physically abusing Laurie. The defense also alleged that Laurie’s then-boyfriend, Townsend, had assisted in the crime. Her trial commenced in September 2024. Several of Michael’s coworkers and friends testified, refuting the allegations of abuse against him. They described Michael as a kind and non-violent individual and highlighted the turbulent nature of his relationship with Laurie.

Witnesses noted that the couple had been separated at one point and had dated other people during their estrangement. Travis Filmer also took the stand and admitted that he was the one who had poured the concrete but denied having any knowledge of the murder. On the final day of the trial, Laurie’s daughter, now 15 years old, took the stand and claimed responsibility for firing the gun that killed her father. However, her testimony came under scrutiny when she was unable to explain why she had failed to disclose this information during previous police interrogations.

This inconsistency raised doubts about the credibility of her statement and left many questions unanswered. Based on the evidence presented by the prosecution, the jury found Laurie guilty of second-degree murder. In November 2024, she was sentenced to life in prison for the crime. The 42-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Florida Women’s Reception Center. She has no visitation rights and is ineligible for parole, ensuring she will remain behind bars for the rest of her life.

Read More: Kemia Hassel: Where is the Killer Wife Now?