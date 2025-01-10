Michael Shaver: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In the episode titled ‘The Lies Beneath’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the focus is on the mysterious disappearance and murder of Michael Shaver in late 2015. When the investigation led to the discovery of his buried remains, it stunned the entire community, especially his loved ones. The detectives also uncovered some dark family secrets along the way, which ultimately revealed the identity of the killer. The episode also features exclusive and in-depth interviews with the victim’s loved ones and the officials connected to the case.

Michael Shaver Was Found Buried in the Backyard of His House a Few Years After His Disappearance

Born on January 14, 1982, in New York, Michael Douglas Shaver was raised under the umbrella of love and care of his loved ones, including his parents and brother Brian Shaver and sister Stacie Turner. Raised in the small upstate town of Utica in New York State, he had already found his person in Laurie, with whom he practically grew up. As time went by, their friendship turned into something romantic, and they dated for several years before relocating to Florida. By then, the couple had exchanged marital vows and led a happy and healthy married life. Everything seemed to be going fine in their lives until Michael’s sudden disappearance.

When Michael, a monorail technician at Disney World, failed to show up at work in November 2015, alarm bells were raised, and his co-workers began worrying about his well-being and whereabouts. A few years went by without any sign of Michael. Finally, in February 2018, one of his friends informed the police about his disappearance, after which an investigation was launched. Just a month into the investigation, his remains were discovered under a concrete slab in the backyard of the Clermont house he shared with his wife. Upon performing tests on the remains, it was concluded that the 33-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and it was possible that he suffered other gunshot wounds as well.

Someone Close to Michael Shaver Was Responsible For His Murder

During the initial phase of the investigation, which took place more than two years after Michael Shaver’s disappearance, the authorities interviewed the missing man’s loved ones, including his family and friends. When they asked his wife, Laurie, about it, she claimed that he had driven off in a black SUV and had abandoned his family. However, suspicions about her arose when she refused to allow the police to search the property with dogs. After getting an official search warrant, the detectives combed every nook and cranny of the property with the help of cadaver dogs. In March 2018, they made the chilling discovery of Michael’s body, which was buried three feet below the ground under a concrete slab and firepit installed by Laurie a couple of years ago.

Laurie then became the prime suspect in the case, and in her defense, she claimed that he was unfaithful to her and was allegedly violent towards her. For more than two years, she managed to evade the law until the police had gathered enough evidence against her. A part of their finding was the fact that she had been posing as Michael on social media in an attempt to let everyone believe that he was alive. As per reports, she had sent messages to family members through his account and requested them to leave him alone. Under the pretense, she even texted his boss and told him that he was quitting and moving to Georgia. Finally, in September 2020, she was arrested for second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. With her trial looming, she managed to get out on bond.

The Perpetrator Was Punished For Her Crimes Several Years Later

Nearly four years after her arrest, on September 9, 2024, Laurie Shaver stood on trial for the murder of her husband, Michael Shaver. The trial involved several twists and turns as various claims and stories about the fateful night were thrown across the room. For instance, the defense presented evidence showcasing that the victim was allegedly responsible for inflicting emotional, physical, and sexual abuse on the defendant. They claimed that after a physical altercation between Laurie and Michael, their 7-year-old daughter and Laurie’s then-boyfriend shot Michael to death. In the following days of the trial, the defense then tried to point the blame away from Laurie and her daughter and towards her boyfriend at the time.

However, when the daughter took the stand and admitted to shooting Michael while he was beating Laurie. She also testified that a family friend also took a shot at him after her. When the man was asked about it, he denied her claims and said that he had never met the victim. On the other hand, the prosecution presented incriminating evidence against the defendant. Thus, on September 13, 2024, the jury deliberated for a total of four hours and returned with a guilty verdict. Laurie Shaver was convicted of second-degree murder but acquitted of the accessory charges. Following the conviction, Michael Shaver’s family released a brief statement.

It read, “It’s been an extremely hard journey. There hasn’t been a day that we have not thought of Michael and there has not been a day that has went by that we have not stopped looking for Michael. On behalf of the entire Shaver family, we are very grateful to be standing here today to recognize the guilty verdict against Laurie Shaver. While this will not bring our beloved Michael back, our family can finally, after all these years, start to get closure.” In the statement, they also expressed their gratitude towards the Lake County law enforcement and the investigators who helped solve the case and brought the perpetrator to justice. Finally, on November 26, 2024, Laurie was sentenced to life in prison for her crime.

Read More: Laurie Shaver: Where is the Killer Wife Now?