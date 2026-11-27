Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Killer Beside Me’ explores the dark side of the relationships that are formed in the professional environment, where friendships that turn into bad romances or rivalries for power culminate in gruesome murders that shake the entire nation. Through dramatic re-enactments and interviews with the victim’s family, this engrossing series highlights true stories of heinous crimes. And its episode entitled ‘Pressure Point,’ chronicling the disappearance and death of Brianna Armstrong, is no different.

Brianna Armstrong Was a Victim of Heinous Violence

At 43 years old, Brianna Armstrong of Chesapeake, Virginia, seemingly had it all. She had a good house where she lived with her husband, Corey Creek, and a great job as a massage therapist at Knuckles ‘N’ Knots. However, all that changed in 2015. On May 8, she failed to show up at work, even though she had confirmed a client appointment. She also didn’t reach out to anyone else for the rest of the day, so her husband reported her missing on May 9. The reason it took an entire day for Corey to realize something was amiss was that their marriage was already strained, so communication between them wasn’t as smooth or as quick as it once used to be. Shortly after he filed the report, an extensive search for her in the area began. But to no avail, not for a few weeks.

On May 13, 2015, Brianna’s car was found outside a shopping center along Newtown Road. It was unlocked, the keys were in the ignition, and her shoes and wallet – with money still inside – were in the vehicle. Her cell phone was later also discovered in the same area. It was only on May 31 that a cyclist came across her remains near the Dismal Swamp Canal bike trail and immediately informed the police. According to official records, her remains were scattered in “several separate trash bags” just off the trail. An autopsy confirmed that Brianna died of unspecified criminal violence, but that she suffered from post-mortem mutilation, including decapitation and dismemberment. It also revealed that she had not been dead for more than three or four days before she was found. However, the exact manner in which she was killed could not be determined.

Brianna Armstrong Was Killed at the Hands of a Co-Worker

When Brianna’s autopsy report came out, officials knew she had been kept alive for almost three weeks at an unknown location prior to her death, so they immediately began an investigation. As they were collecting evidence from the swamp, they noticed a receipt in the name of Justin Keith Cornell near the trash bags. Upon looking into it, they learned that he was Brianna’s co-worker and her ex-boyfriend. Along with the receipt, they recovered pieces of latex gloves and underwear. On June 9, the authorities executed a search warrant for Justin’s home and noticed that he lived just a short distance from where Brianna’s car was abandoned.

At Justin’s property, there was a small amount of Brianna’s blood on the carpet, along with the same brand of generic trash bags that were used to dump her body. Also found was a box of latex gloves and the same brand of underwear. There were also Google Maps searches on his phone for the swamp area on the day her remains were recovered. With all this, investigators had enough against Justin to hold him, and so, on June 10, 2015, he was charged with second-degree murder. Unfortunately, because they could not produce any eyewitnesses or gather physical evidence directly implicating him, the case against him remained largely circumstantial. They had interrogated Brianna’s husband as well, especially after they found out the couple had been sleeping in separate rooms, fighting a lot, and even discussing divorce, but there was no other evidence against him.

Therefore, with Justin as their primary and sole suspect, they started building a case against him. It turned out that even though Justin was a licensed massage therapist with over ten years of experience, he lost his job on May 12, 2015, just days after Brianna disappeared. It was also established that he and Brianna had dated for about three months, while she was married, before resuming a platonic yet close friendship. However, whether or not they got romantically involved again could not be proved. The why and the where of how Justin killed Brianna could not be answered either, but despite this, all the evidence recovered pointed only at him. When he stood trial in 2016, his defense tried to direct the blame to Corey, alleging he could have killed his wife upon discovering her relationship with Justin. Yet, the jury sided with the prosecution, and Justin was convicted of second-degree murder in May. Around 6 months later, in November 2016, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Read More: Where Is Justin Cornell Now?