Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Killer Beside Me: Pressure Point’ chronicles the gruesome story of how a Virginia woman, a 43-year-old massage therapist, Brianna Armstrong, disappeared before work in May of 2015, only to be found weeks later – dismembered, stuffed into several trash bags, and dumped in a swamp. Within a month, the authorities found the perpetrator and charged Justin Keith Cornell in connection with Brianna’s murder. He was her co-worker, her ex-boyfriend, and the last person to speak with her. A lot of information about their relationship and her death came to light following this.

Justin Cornell Had a Brief Romantic Relationship With Brianna Armstrong

Back in 2015, Justin Cornell was a licensed massage therapist in three states with over ten years of work experience and had a stable job at a day spa called Knuckles ‘N’ Knots. He met Brianna while working there, and it wasn’t long after that they began their romantic relationship in December 2014, despite her being married. Per records, the Chesapeake, Virginia, residents broke up in February 2015, before resuming a close, platonic friendship. On May 7 that same year, the Thursday before Mother’s Day, Brianna went to Justin’s apartment at around 9 pm to have dinner and drinks with him and his neighbor. The neighbor claims that he saw Brianna leave Justin’s apartment at around 11 pm, which was the last time anyone ever saw her alive. At 11:30, she sent her ex a text of a picture with two guns, captioned, “Bri need this,” referring to herself.

On May 31, 2015, when Brianna’s dismembered remains were discovered in trash bags near the Great Dismal Swamp, investigators canvassed the entire area for evidence. There, they found a receipt with Justin’s name on it, some pieces of latex gloves, and underwear. With his name almost literally written near a dead body, officials had enough cause to execute a search warrant at his home. There, they found Brianna’s blood on the carpet, the same brand of trash bags her remains were in, a box of latex gloves, and the same brand of underwear seen near the swamp.

As if that’s not enough, Justin’s online search history showed he had looked up the swamp on the day her remains were recovered. Officials then also noticed that he lived almost next to the shopping center where Brianna’s car was found abandoned days after she was originally reported missing. All of this seemed too much to just be a coincidence, and so, on June 10, 2015, he was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Brianna Armstrong.

Justin Cornell is Currently Incarcerated in a Virginia State Prison

When Justin was arrested, he was denied bail because of the heinous nature of the crime he was accused of. Then, once his case finally went to court in 2016, he and his defense team maintained and argued his innocence. They pointed out that all the evidence against him was circumstantial and there was no physical proof or witness to directly tie him to the murder. They also went as far as to try to shift the blame on the victim’s husband, Corey Creek, alleging he had a clear motive because she had cheated on him with Justin while their marriage was already on the rocks.

However, even though the prosecutors could not provide a “what, where, and why” on Brianna’s, the jury noticed that everything pointed towards Justin and found him guilty of second-degree murder. We specify the “what, where, and why” because her autopsy report could not ascertain a cause of death but had indicated that her remains were found no more than 3 or 4 days after she had died. In other words, she was missing and possibly held in another location for at least 3 weeks before she was heinously murdered, dismembered, and disposed of in the swamp.

Therefore, in November of 2016, Justin was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. Before that happened, though, he told the judge he was innocent and hoped to be exonerated one day. The judge, on the other hand, asserted he had “no doubt” that Justin had committed this “horrific” crime and deserved to be punished. Even the Supreme Court upheld this conviction on appeal shortly thereafter. Thus, today, at age 49, Justin is incarcerated at the medium-security Beaumont Correctional Center in Powhatan County, Virginia. According to the Department of Corrections records, he is expected to remain there until his release date of April 4, 2050.

Read More: How Did Brianna Armstrong Die?