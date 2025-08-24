List of All Brie Larson Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, professionally known as Brie Larson, began her acting career as a child with a comedy sketch on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.’ Following several appearances in shows and movies, as well as a brief career in music, her breakthrough came in 2013 as the lead of the independent drama ‘Short Term 12.’ Brie earned critical acclaim for her work, and in 2018, got her first big-budget release with ‘Kong: Skull Island.’ Her popularity received a major boost two years later as she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the titular role in ‘Captain Marvel.’ She has since reprised the role in multiple projects. Behind the camera, Brie also works as a writer, director, and producer, as well as a vocal social and political activist. If you are searching for her works on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

2. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ is based on Bryan’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ graphic novels. The alternate retelling begins with the same premise as indie band bassist Scott Pilgrim falling in love with the mysterious delivery girl Ramona Flowers after meeting her at a party hosted by Julie Powers. He learns that he has to battle Ramona’s seven evil exes to date her. However, deviating from the source, Scott loses his first battle against Matthew Patel and is seemingly killed. The lives of everyone related to him follow a different path as a result, until Ramona discovers that Scott may still be alive and tries to solve the mystery of his disappearance. Brie Larson lends her voice to Scott’s ex Natalie “Envy” Adams in the anime adventure series that you can binge-watch here.

1. Unicorn Store (2019)

Brie Larson makes her feature directorial debut with ‘Unicorn Store,’ where she stars as Kit, a dreamer in her twenties who does not wish to embrace cold, hard adulthood. Kit’s expressions are not appreciated in her art school, and she gets kicked out of the institution. Forced to move in with her parents and take up a temp job in an office, she begins to seriously consider leaving the comforting world of her childhood behind. However, with the appearance of a mysterious salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) who offers her what her heart most desires, she decides to hang on to the wonders a bit longer. You can view the fantasy comedy-drama on Netflix.

