List of All Daisy Ridley Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English actress Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley began her acting career with minor roles in television before making her film debut with the independent horror movie ‘Scrawl.’ Her breakthrough came in the same year, playing Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ The movie became a massive commercial hit, and Daisy’s performance earned praise from critics, solidifying her place in Hollywood. Besides the lead role in the franchise, Daisy has shown off her skills in various genres, starring in films such as ‘Chaos Walking,’ ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying,’ ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter,’ and ‘Young Woman and the Sea.’ If you are in search of projects featuring Daisy Ridley on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

1. Peter Rabbit (2018)

Based on the characters created by Beatrix Potter, ‘Peter Rabbit’ chronicles the life of the titular blue jacket-wearing fluffy animal and his three sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail. The family lives happily in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden, and are friends with the kind-hearted local resident, Bea, who plays a motherly role in their lives. When old McGregor passes away, one of his relatives moves into his home. While the new person takes a liking to Bea, he is far from fond of the bunnies. He tries his best to drive them away, only for the bunnies to fight back to save their home. Daisy Ridley lends her voice to Cotton-Tail in the Will Gluck-directed film that you can stream on Netflix.

