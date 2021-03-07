5 Movies Like Chaos Walking You Must See

Set in an unnamed dystopian world where women have all but disappeared, and everyone’s thoughts can be seen and heard by those around them, ‘Chaos Walking’ boasts of a premise with great sci-fi potential. The film is based on the first book of the Chaos Walking trilogy by author Patrick Ness, making it highly likely that we will see at least two more ‘Chaos Walking’ sequels. The story follows Viola, a mysterious woman who crashlands on the planet and is the only one not afflicted by “the noise,” a syndrome that causes one’s thoughts to play out like a fuzzy movie for all to see.

Being the only one without “the noise” makes Viola (Daisy Ridley) a target and forces her to go on the run with the help of Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland). Whilst the two make their way to safety, they try to come to grips with the mysterious affliction of “the noise” and uncover the planet’s dark secret. With a possible sequel still a long time away, if you just can’t get enough of this movie, then we have some recommendations for you. Here are 5 more sci-fi dystopian world epics that are based on similar themes and feature characters who use their uniqueness to subvert the status quo. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Chaos Walking’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. The Giver (2014)

‘The Giver’ is one of the gentler dystopian films in the genre, thanks to its exploration of human emotion and the power of memories. It is set in a colorless world, figuratively and literally, where all human conflict and pain but also emotions and freedom have been removed, making everybody’s vision black and white. Additionally, all memories of the past are held by just one person, the “Receiver,” to further shield everyone else from pain.

When Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) is selected to be the next “Receiver,” he decides to do the unthinkable and share the memories back with society, making him a danger to the status quo and the powers that control it. Jonas poses the same kind of threat to society in ‘The Giver’ as Viola does in ‘Chaos Walking,’ and that, of course, makes them a target for the “bad guys.”

4. Elysium (2013)

‘Elysium’ gives us a troubling look at a ravaged future earth. While the rich live on a luxurious habitat called Elysium in orbit around the planet, the poor suffer on the planet’s surface. When an opportunity to make all of earth’s suffering population into citizens of Elysium shows up, Max (Matt Damon), who only has a few days left to live, steps up. The movie follows his violent roller coaster ride as he attempts to save himself and his fellow earth citizens by breaking into Elysium and shifting the balance of power forever. Max challenges the norms and flouts authority in the same manner as Todd in ‘Chaos Walking,’ making the premise of the two films somewhat similar.

3. The Maze Runner (2014)

‘The Maze Runner’ is the first part of the ‘Maze Runner’ trilogy based on American author James Dashner’s book series of the same name. The movie is based inside a deadly maze into which people are regularly introduced after having their memories blocked. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) is the last male to enter, and with the help of those already inside, must uncover the secret of the maze while surviving dangerous biomechanical creatures called “grievers.”

‘Maze Runner’ is set in a world so vast and strange that it keeps audiences as invested as the characters try to understand what the bigger motivations of their tormentors are. With multiple sequels based on the five-part ‘Maze Runner’ book series to look forward to, this movie is one that fans of dystopian sci-fi can really sink their teeth into. ‘The Maze Runner’ is similar to ‘Chaos Walking’ in the way that the protagonists in both films are on a quest to find out the dark secrets of the world they live in.

2. The Fifth Element (1997)

‘The Fifth Element’ is a sci-fi cult classic based in the year 2263. As “the great evil,” which causes cataclysmic destruction every 5000 years, heads towards the planet, various factions race to take possession of the only weapon capable of destroying it. The weapon turns out to be LeeLoo (Milla Jovovich), an ancient alien who is given human form upon resurrection.

Having never been to Earth, she is completely new to humanity and is placed under the care of ex-military but now grumpy taxi driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis). As the two make their way across a wildly chaotic and futuristic Earth and even to a luxury hotel on another planet, LeeLoo slowly unravels the secrets of love and realizes why it is important to save humanity. The dynamic between LeeLoo and Korben is quite similar to the one shared by Todd and Viola in ‘Chaos Walking.’

1. Divergent (2014)

‘Divergent’ is based on the first novel of the ‘Divergent’ trilogy by author Veronica Roth. As the first movie of the ‘Divergent’ series, the story describes a world where the population is divided into five factions based on human virtues. Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley) realizes that she holds equal amounts of multiple virtues, which makes her a “divergent” and extremely dangerous to the existing status quo of the world as she cannot be controlled.

A dystopian society, mass mind control, and a protagonist who is an anomaly in the system, ‘Divergent’ has a basic premise that is reflective of the same ingredients that make up ‘Chaos Walking’ and is a solid sci-fi offering with 2 sequels to boot! Kate Winslet starring as the cold and calculating antagonist doesn’t hurt either.

