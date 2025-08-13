4 Best Chloë Grace Moretz Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Chloë Grace Moretz began her acting career as a child, appearing both in movies and on television. Her early roles in projects such as ‘The Amityville Horror,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘The Eye,’ ‘500 Days of Summer,’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ established her talent within the industry. However, her big break came in 2010, starring as Hit-Girl in the superhero film ‘Kick-Ass.’ Dabbling in a wide range of genres, Chloë stars in films such as ‘Hugo,’ ‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Dark Places,’ ‘The 5th Wave,’ and ‘Greta,’ among others. She continues to be associated with television, with shows such as ‘The Peripheral,’ and has also starred in stage productions. If you wish to dive into her projects on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

4. The Equalizer (2014)

‘The Equalizer’ is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is based on the 1980s television series of the same name. It revolves around Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a man with a mysterious past who works at a home improvement store and seeks to lead a quiet life. Spending time at a diner by himself, he befriends a teenage girl, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz). The latter gets violated by the Russian mob and is left struggling for her life in the hospital. Seeing her state, Robert decides to come out of his self-imposed retirement and go after the people responsible. However, he does not limit himself to the mob and transforms into an avenging angel who rains hellfire upon those preying on the weak and helpless. You can watch the film here.

3. Nimona (2023)

Helmed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, ‘Nimona’ chronicles the titular character of a young shapeshifting teenager who is always up for mischief and mayhem. In the futuristic medieval world where she resides, a knight, Ballister Boldheart, stands falsely accused of killing the queen and finds himself on the run. When the entire kingdom is out to get him, Nimona shows up offering to be his sidekick. Despite being trained to destroy shapeshifters, Ballister accepts her help to prove his innocence. As the duo sets out to uncover the truth and wreak havoc along the way, the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters slowly start to blur. Chloë Grace Moretz lends her voice to Nimona in the animated science fantasy action-adventure film. You can stream it on Netflix.

2. The 5th Wave (2016)

Based on the novel of the same name by Rick Yancey, ‘The 5th Wave’ depicts humanity finding itself on the brink of extinction in the face of an alien invasion. The attack from the extraterrestrials comes in waves; the first takes out power, the second triggers earthquakes and tsunamis, the third causes deadly diseases, and in the fourth wave, the aliens start taking over human hosts. The narrative focuses on Ohio teenager Cassie Sullivan (Chloë Grace Moretz), who gets separated from her family and does everything in her power to reunite with her younger brother. Fate brings her across a mysterious young man, Evan Walker (Alex Roe), whom she is forced to trust to survive the fifth wave of assault. View the film here.

1. Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

Directed by Roseanne Liang, ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is set during World War II, when on one stormy night, Captain Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) boards a B-17 bomber with an all-male crew. She introduces herself as a fighter pilot and reveals her mission of keeping a top-secret package safe. The crew reluctantly agrees to help, but soon, they come under attack from not only their Japanese counterparts but also a strange evil creature that lurks on the plane. To survive, Maude is forced to push herself beyond her limits alongside the men on the plane. You can watch the action horror film on Netflix.

