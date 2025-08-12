List of All Emma Stone Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress and film producer Emily Jean Stone, popularly known by her stage name Emma Stone, began her career as a child actor on stage. She relocated to Los Angeles as a teenager and, after a series of appearances on television, made her feature film debut in the 2007 comedy film, ‘Superbad.’ The film was well-received, helping her bag roles in the likes of ‘Zombieland,’ ‘Easy A,’ ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ and ‘The Help.’ In 2012, Emma’s mainstream popularity significantly increased with her playing Gwen Stacy opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Her works, such as ‘Birdman,’ ‘The Favorite,’ ‘La La Land,’ and ‘Poor Things,’ also earned her critical acclaim, as well as accolades which include the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes. If you are seeking to explore projects starring Emma Stone on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Aloha (2015)

Written and directed by Cameron Crowe, ‘Aloha’ follows Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper), a celebrated military contractor who gets rehired by a former boss (Bill Murray) and returns to Oahu, Hawaii, on an assignment. This allows him to reconnect with Tracy Woodside (Rachel McAdams), his former lover who is presently married to an Air Force recruit (John Krasinski). Brian is also introduced to Allison Ng (Emma Stone), a hard-nosed fighter pilot who is tasked with shadowing him at all times. As the two spend more and more time together, traveling across the lush terrain, Brian finds himself falling for the determined yet bubbly young woman. Stream the romantic comedy movie here.

1. Maniac (2018)

Loosely based on the Norwegian television series of the same name, ‘Maniac’ revolves around Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers who join a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Annie experiences aimlessness in her life and is fixated on broken relationships. On the other hand, Owen struggles with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. When they come across the experimental treatment that promises to cure anything of the mind with pills and without any side effects, they sign up for the trial along wth 10 other subjects. However, things do not go as planned, and complications soon arise. You can watch the mini-series created by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville on Netflix.

