Brie Larson’s ‘Skeletons’ Starts Filming in Australia in August

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will soon head to Australia for her next feature. Filming for ‘Skeletons,’ a creature horror movie, will take place there from August 3 this year. The movie was earlier titled ‘Fail-Safe.’ JT Mollner will direct. Brian Duffield wrote the screenplay, based on a short story by Philip Fracassi. J.J. Abrams, who directed movies like ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ is a producer.

‘Skeletons’ will offer a modern take on the creature horror genre, told from the perspective of a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature, who is mysteriously placed in a secure cage each night. Casting for the son and father is in process. We can expect Larson to play the mother.

Brie Larson most recently voiced Rosalina in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ which came out in April this year. Her previous lead role was in the Apple TV+ show ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ released in 2023. In 2025, we saw her as Francie Fak in Season 3 of FX’s ‘The Bear.’ Next on her slate is the FX mystery drama series ‘Cry Wolf,’ co-starring Shawn Hatosy, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Perkins, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Dane DeHaan. The story centers on a social worker who delves into a family’s dark secrets while investigating suspected abuse, questioning the conflicting accounts between parents and their teen daughter. She is also cast in the Amazon Studios movie ‘Close Personal Friends,’ directed by Jason Orley and also featuring Jack Quaid, Natasia Demetriou, Lily Collins, April Bowlby, Meghan Markle, Dustin Demri-Burns, Henry Golding, and Patti Harrison. The Prime Video flick will focus on two couples – one famous, one not – who meet in Santa Barbara and become fast friends.

JT Mollner’s directorial credits include the horror movie ‘Strange Darling,’ featuring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, and the action movie ‘Outlaws and Angels,’ starring Chad Michael Murray, Francesca Eastwood, and Teri Polo.

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