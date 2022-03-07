Britannia Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson, ‘Britannia’ is a historical fantasy drama series. Set in the first century AD, the show offers a fantastical rendition of the conflict between the invading Romans and the Celtic Iron Age tribes of the eponymous island. After Julius Caesar’s failure to bring Britannia under control, seasoned general and politician Aulus Plautius takes up the task. Aulus’ second-in-command, Lucius, is revealed to be the centurion who pierced the side of Jesus after the crucifixion. The Romans and the tribes alternatively ally with and fight against each other, as different faiths clash on the mystical island.

The first season originally premiered in the UK on January 18, 2018. The inaugural season became available in its entirety in the US on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2018. Since then, the series has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike, with many praising performances, the overall narrative, characterization, action sequences, and elements of mystery. Season 3 has recently concluded airing in the US. If you are wondering whether there will be a fourth season, we got you covered.

Britannia Season 4 Release Date

‘Britannia’ season 3 premiered in the US on January 16, 2022, on Epix and aired eight episodes before ending on March 6, 2022. It originally aired in the UK and Ireland on Sky Atlantic between August 24, 2021, and September 16, 2021. As for season 4, this is what you need to know.

Neither the producers of the series nor the Epix or Sky Atlantic executives have confirmed the development of a fourth season. However, shortly after the third season’s premiere, Jez Butterworth was asked in an interview how long he thought ‘Britannia’ could continue. In response, he stated that they had 2,000 more years of British history to cover, so he hoped that they had a few more seasons in them. Moreover, the official social media handles for the show dubbed the episode that aired on Epix on March 6, 2022, as the third season finale and not the series finale, probably indicating that the producers have more seasons planned.

This season's finale will be airing tonight on @EPIX at 10/9c.

If the announcement for the renewal is made in the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Britannia’ season 4 to come out in the UK at some point in Q1 2023. The intermediate period between the UK and US airing of season 3 was about seven months. Considering this, we can speculate that season 4 will probably premiere in the US in Q3 or Q4 2023.

Britannia Season 4 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Britannia’ season 3 stars David Morrissey (Aulus Plautius), Hugo Speer (Lucius), Zoë Wanamaker (Queen Antedia), Sophie Okonedo (Hemple), Eleanor Worthington Cox (Cait), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Phelan), Mackenzie Crook (Veran) and Annabel Scholey (Amena). The cast also includes Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Divis / The Outcast), Liana Cornell (Ania), David Bradley (Quane), and Jodie McNee (Willa).

In the prospective season 4, Speer will probably not appear — except maybe in flashback scenes — as his character is dead. Okonedo’s character is presumed dead. She might not appear in the next season as well. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles and be joined by new additions.

Britannia Season 4 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 3 finale, Cait has a vision of Veran and another druid. She later returns to the Roman camp with Queen Antedia’s soldiers. She finds Lucius, who tells her what he knows about the spear before Hemple kills him. But then Hample gets attacked and supposedly dies. However, Divis is revealed to be the traitor from the prophesy. Under the influence of Hemple, he delivers Cait to Aulus. The episode ends with Aulus and Cait in Rome.

In the prospective season 4, whether the final scene of season 3 is real or not will probably be revealed. If it is, the narrative then might shift back and forth between Rome and Britannia. Divis might travel to Rome hoping to rescue Cait. Meanwhile, the island tribes might make a final push to root the Romans out from their land.

