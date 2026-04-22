Brooke and Nick Hogan: Where Are Hulk Hogan’s Kids Now?

Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ presents a side of Hulk Hogan that has rarely been seen before. When his children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan, were born, he became deeply protective and devoted to them. Despite his demanding schedule, he made a consistent effort to return home to his family. His first wife, Linda Hogan, also affirmed that he was a present and caring father. Both Brooke and Linda are featured in interviews within the docuseries, where they reflect on their relationship with him and how it evolved and influenced their lives over the years.

Hulk Hogan’s Kids Had a Complicated and Ever-Changing Relationship With Him

Brooke Hogan, born Brooke Ellen Bollea on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, is the daughter of Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan, also known as Terry Bollea. As their first child, her arrival brought a significant shift in their lives. Even as Terry’s career was rapidly rising, he made it a point to return home and spend time with her. The couple soon expanded their family with the birth of Nick Hogan, also known as Nicholas Anthony Bollea, on July 27, 1990. By that time, the family had relocated to Los Angeles, California, where both children were raised. Linda later shared that the siblings were especially attached to their father. She said they often became very emotional whenever he had to leave for work and took days to settle back into their routine.

When Hogan began working in films, Brooke and Nick were able to spend more time with him, though he eventually returned to wrestling. By 2005, when the VH1 reality series ‘Hogan Knows Best’ started following their lives, Brooke was pursuing a music career, and the show helped bring her into the spotlight. At the same time, Nick, then around 16, was involved in motorsports and later shared that being on the show was challenging, as he was often asked to play pranks on his father and behave younger than his actual age. In 2007, when news broke that Hogan had an affair with Brooke’s friend, Christiane Plante, it led to a very public fallout within the family. Brooke reportedly cut off contact with her father, and the two did not reconcile before his passing in July 2025.

Brooke Hogan is the Proud Owner of Two Businesses Today

From an early age, Brooke Hogan showed an interest in athletics. She participated in cheerleading during high school before enrolling at the University of South Florida. However, she chose to leave her studies early to pursue a full-time career in music. In 2002, she signed with Trans Continental Records and released her debut single “About Us” in 2005. The success of the track led to her first album, ‘Undiscovered,’ in 2005, and it marked her official entry into the music industry. In December 2005, she founded BrookeStar Productions LLC with an aim to build her own legacy. She has been running the firm to date.

Her visibility grew significantly when she appeared on the family reality show ‘Hogan Knows Best,’ which premiered in 2005. After the show ended in 2007, she was offered her own spin-off, ‘Brooke Knows Best,’ which aired in 2008. Around this time, she released her second album, “The Redemption,” in 2009 and toured with prominent artists such as Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys. She also briefly stepped into professional wrestling, making her WWE debut in 2006 and later appearing as an on-screen personality for ‘Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.’ Beyond music and television, Brooke expanded into acting with projects like ‘Sand Shark’ and ‘School of the Dead.’

Brooke later launched MollyDog Entertainment in January 2015. Diversifying further, she established BB Designs By Brooke, an interior design company, in January 2018, and became a realtor with the National Association of Realtors in January 2020. In addition to hosting ‘The Fashion Hero ‘ from May 2016 to June 2018, Brooke continued to evolve professionally. In 2026, she launched her wine brand, House of Stars Wine, and appeared on HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ in March 2026. Her latest single, “I LIKE BOYZ,” was released in March 2026, and she is hoping it will be as huge a hit as he expects it to be.

Brooke Hogan is Slowly Mending Her Relationship With Her Mother

After her fallout with her father, Brooke also experienced a strained and fluctuating relationship with her mother. When questioned about why she did not attend her father’s wedding, she explained that shifting dynamics within families are not uncommon and that she, too, was going through a similar phase. She emphasized that she was prioritizing her own happiness and choosing to focus on her personal well-being, even if that meant creating some distance. In March 2025, tensions escalated into a public feud between Brooke and her mother, Linda Hogan.

In her personal life, Brooke had previously been in a relationship with Dallas Cowboys center Phil Costa, and the two were even engaged before calling it off in November 2013. She later found love with NHL player Steven Oleksy, and their relationship grew steadily over time. In June 2022, the couple got married, and in January 2025, they welcomed fraternal twins, a son named Oliver and a daughter named Molly. The four of them and their two cats make up their family. That same year proved to be emotionally challenging for Brooke.

In July 2025, following the loss of her father, Brooke shared a heartfelt message, which said, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply.” Later, in December 2025, she released a song titled ‘Wanna Go Back’ in his memory. Through it all, Brooke has leaned on her faith, which has helped her navigate recent hardships. She appears to be in a more peaceful place now, and her relationship with her mother has also improved over time. Her husband and her kids are her priority, and she makes sure to be their anchor in the face of any storm.



Nick Hogan Has Been Happily Married for More Than a Year

Nick Hogan had long been in the spotlight, first gaining recognition through appearances on ‘Hogan Knows Best’ and later recurring on ‘Brooke Knows Best.’ Around 2005, he developed a strong interest in motorsports, which soon became a serious pursuit. In 2006, he earned a Formula D competition license from Formula Drift and went on to compete in 2007. However, on August 26, 2007, Nick was involved in a life-altering incident. While driving his Toyota Supra at high speed in a 40-mph zone in Florida, he crashed into a tree. His friend, John Graziano, who was in the passenger seat, suffered a massive brain injury. The crash drew intense media attention, and Nick was subsequently charged with felony reckless driving.

In 2008, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to eight months in Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida. He was released in October 2008 on probation, and his driving license was suspended. Following the incident, he issued an apology, stating that the events of that day would always haunt him. Nick continued his involvement in motorsports until around 2010 and also explored acting, appearing in films like ‘Kill Katie Malone’ in 2010 and ‘Mastermind’ in 2012. In November 2023, he faced legal trouble again after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his car into three Clearwater Police Department vehicles. He was sentenced to one year of probation, fined $1,000, and required to use a court-mandated alcohol monitoring system.

In the early 2020s, Nick moved to Florida to be closer to his father, allowing them to reconnect. After his father’s passing in July 2025, he shared an emotional tribute: “My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero.” Nick now serves as co-personal representative of his father’s estate and is set to inherit nearly $5 million. He has also been representing his father’s legacy at major events, including appearances on WWE Raw and SummerSlam in 2025. Nick also maintains a close relationship with Linda Hogan and often makes time to meet her. He married Tana Lea in January 2025 after nearly five years together. The couple, along with their pets, are very happy in their life in Florida. Nick also works as a part-time DJ and is happy to be at a place where he can do the things he wants to.