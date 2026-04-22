Pietro “Peter” Bollea and Vernice “Ruth” Bollea: Who Were They? How Did Hulk Hogan’s Parents Die?

Behind the fame and championships, Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, lived a life dedicated to his family, especially his parents, Pietro “Peter” Bollea Jr. and Vernice R. “Ruth” Bollea. Peter and Ruth both had a distant relationship with their younger son, Terry, but eventually came to understand the path he had chosen. Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ explores the bond Terry had with his parents and how they helped shape the man he became. The episode also features interviews with Terry himself, his loved ones, and the individuals who worked with him.

Pietro “Peter” Bollea’s Journey Included Love and Hardship Before He Died in 2001

Pietro Bollea Jr., affectionately known as Peter, came into this world on December 6, 1913. He was born in a loving household in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he received immense love from his parents, Peter “Pete” Sr. and Edith Medora Bollea. Growing up, Peter was always surrounded by the laughter of his beloved sisters, Carlena, Frances, Evelyn, Catherine, Maxine, and Josephine. Over time, Peter worked diligently to build a career and began serving as a construction worker. In his personal life, he found love when he first met Louisa Morse Bollea. Their instant connection consequently led them to tie the knot in 1940. Unfortunately, tragedy struck Peter’s life when his wife unexpectedly passed away on April 8, 1944, at the age of 26.

As Peter began walking on the path of healing, he soon found himself seeking solace in the presence of Vernice Moody Wheeler, lovingly known as Ruth. The relationship blossomed over time before he and Ruth got married in 1945, surrounded by their family and friends. On May 5, 1947, Peter and Ruth welcomed their eldest son, Allan Peter Bollea, into their lives. Their joy grew even more when they gave birth to their younger son, Terry Gene Bollea, on August 11, 1953. Shortly after, Peter settled down in Tampa, Florida, with his wife and his two sons. According to Terry, his father was an old-school Italian man who was often hard on Terry. On the show, Terry stated that he felt that Allan was Peter’s favorite son.

Peter reportedly became upset when Terry chose to drop out of school to become a bass player in a rock-and-roll band. According to Terry, the incident ultimately led to his being “kicked out” of his home. Peter’s relationship with Terry remained strained, even when his son first stepped into the wrestling world. However, that changed when Terry went up against The Iron Sheik in the ring on January 23, 1984. As a patriot, Peter attended the wrestling match and witnessed his son win his first WWE Championship. Following that, Peter had said, “We’re very proud of him. He is very dedicated and a real..a real professional.” Sadly, Peter faced a major heartbreak when Allan died from a drug overdose on April 30, 1986. On December 18, 2001, Peter sadly passed away at the age of 88 in Hillsborough, Florida.

Vernice “Ruth” Bollea Dedicated Herself to Family While Enduring Deep Heartache

Vernice R. Moody, lovingly known as Ruth, was born on January 16, 1920, in Distrito de Balboa, Panama. Her birth brought immense joy to the lives of Vernice Caroline Violette and Henry Clinton Moody, who never failed to shower their daughter with affection and support. Ruth had always maintained an incredible relationship with her beloved sister, Beverly. In adulthood, Ruth crossed paths with Ray William Wheeler Sr., and their undeniable connection resulted in their marriage in 1938. Eventually, Ruth and Ray welcomed their son into the world. Gradually, cracks began forming in the relationship between Ruth and Ray, leading them to get a divorce.

Fortunately, Ruth received a second chance at love when she met her soulmate, Peter Bollea. Ruth and Peter continued growing closer to one another and ultimately tied the knot at a beautiful venue in 1945. As they welcomed their sons, Allan and Terry, into their lives, the couple’s hearts were filled with immeasurable happiness. Beyond that, Ruth dedicated herself fully to being a homemaker and to providing a safe space for her family. Moreover, she considered dance her form of self-expression, which paved the way for her to become a dance teacher. During the period when Terry and Peter had a strained relationship in Terry’s early wrestling days, the wrestler once broke his leg.

According to Terry, although Peter did not welcome him home, Ruth cooked for her son whenever Terry returned. Despite caring for Terry, Ruth reportedly urged him to leave the house when it was time for Peter to return home. The family came closer once again in 1984, when Ruth and Peter attended Terry’s wrestling match together. She was left completely devastated when she suddenly lost her older son, Allan, on April 30, 1986. Despite the passage of time, she held his memories close to her heart. On December 31, 2010, Ruth’s beautiful life came to an end at the age of 90 in Tampa, Florida.

Read More: Eric and Karen Wilson: Where Are Moriah Wilson’s Parents Now?