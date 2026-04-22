Linda Hogan: Where is Hulk Hogan’s First Wife Now?

Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ offers an in-depth look at the highs and lows of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. One of the most significant perspectives featured in the documentary comes from his first wife, Linda Hogan, who was by his side for over two decades. Their relationship not only highlighted moments of family life but also revealed the more difficult chapters, including the controversies that impacted them. Linda reflected candidly on their marriage, sharing insights into the different phases of their life together and the challenges they faced along the way.

Linda Hogan Saw Her Ex-Husband Through the Various Stages of His Life

Linda Hogan, born Linda Marie Claridge on August 24, 1959, is the daughter of Joe Claridge and Gail Claridge. She grew up alongside her sister, Christie Claridge, in a Catholic household in California. After completing her schooling at Chatsworth High School in 1977, she set her sights on building a career in the entertainment industry. Her early break came in 1978 when she became a cast member on ‘Match Game,’ and made her entry into television. In the early 1980s, she met Terry Bollea, who was popularly known as Hulk Hogan, at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Linda recalled that when she first met Terry, he was surrounded by admirers, but she approached him and introduced herself.

He quickly took an interest in her, and the two began seeing each other regularly, staying in constant touch despite his demanding schedule at the height of his wrestling career, which required frequent travel. Linda initially believed the relationship might not last, given the circumstances. However, after returning from one of his tours during the time WrestleMania was becoming a major phenomenon, he proposed to her. She happily accepted and her answer was an emphatic yes. The couple married in 1983, beginning what they hoped would be a lifelong journey together. Over the years, Linda stood by his side, supporting him as he rose to prominence in professional wrestling and expanded his career into acting.

Linda shared that in 1988, with the birth of their daughter Brooke Hogan, she witnessed Terry transform into a devoted and attentive father. The couple welcomed their son, Nick Hogan, in 1990. Due to the demands of his career, which required constant travel, Linda took on the primary responsibility of raising their children. Over the years, she saw both the highs and challenges that came with his fame, understanding that he was not someone who could remain away from the spotlight for long. Even during his ventures into acting, she sensed his pull back toward wrestling and life on the road. In 2005, she embraced a new chapter when VH1 began filming their family for the reality series ‘Hogan Knows Best.’ She later reflected that the show allowed audiences to see a more personal side of him that had never been visible before.

Linda Hogan Divorced Hulk Hogan Amidst Infidelity Rumors

‘Hogan Knows Best’ ran for two seasons, but in 2007, a major controversy emerged over an admitted intimate relationship between Terry Bollea and his daughter’s friend, Christiane Plante. Linda Hogan described the incident as a profound betrayal that prompted her to file for divorce. The proceedings were finalized in 2009, after which the two reportedly cut off all communication. However, Christiane has publicly maintained that their relationship began only after privately learning that Terry and Linda’s marriage was ending. The fallout extended beyond their marriage, with Linda also sharing that her relationship with her daughter, Brooke Hogan, became strained. The highly publicized divorce drew intense media attention, and it was an especially difficult period for the family.

After her divorce, Linda entered into a relationship with a much younger man, Charly Hill, who was 19 at the time. After dating for a few years, the two even got engaged, but eventually split up in 2012. She later admitted that during that period, she was deeply hurt and acted out in ways she was not proud of, including making her actions visible to her former husband. In 2009, she was also cast in the television series ‘Little Hercules.’ A couple of years later, in 2011, she published her memoir, ‘Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes,’ in which she detailed her marriage, divorce, and life alongside Hulk Hogan. Continuing her presence in entertainment, Linda made an appearance in 2013 in the music video ‘Ricky Romance: M.I.L.F.,’ which was a project she expressed pride in being part of.

Linda once lived in a sprawling 23-acre Tuscan-style estate known as Villa de Montagna in Simi Valley, which was eventually sold in 2018. In the days leading up to her former husband’s passing, she shared a throwback photo of the two. On the day of his death, Linda posted an emotional message, expressing that she had loved him more deeply than he had loved her. She revealed that although they had not spoken directly since their divorce, she remained informed about his life through their son, Nick, and admitted that she still held love for him. Linda also shared that she never fully moved on or found the same kind of love again. Linda expressed that she had not expected to lose him so soon. While she has stayed strong for her son, she acknowledged that his passing has been a deeply personal and emotional loss for her.



Linda Hogan is Passionate About Her Work as an Animal Rights Activist Today

Linda Hogan is the owner of Valley Girl Entertainment LLC and has continued to build a life that reflects both her professional interests and personal passions. She spends her time between Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida. A dedicated animal lover and advocate, she partnered with PETA in 2010 to protest against the use of animals in circuses. Her commitment to animal welfare has remained consistent, as she continues to support causes through the Humane Society, various pet adoption initiatives, and her involvement with the Special Olympics Miami Chapter committee.

Looking ahead, Linda has expressed interest in expanding into new ventures, including launching businesses in skincare and clothing, and has also shared her aspiration to run her own farm one day. In 2025, she experienced a significant personal loss with the passing of her nephew, Michael Claridge, which deeply affected her. Despite life’s challenges, Linda appears content with where she is today. She shares her home with furry babies, including 11 dogs and several cats. While her relationship with her daughter, Brooke Hogan, has reportedly improved over time, she remains especially close to her son, Nick Hogan, and her daughter-in-law, Tana. Linda misses her former husband with all her heart and has kept him alive in her memories and actions.