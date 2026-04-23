Sky Daily Hogan: Where is Hulk Hogan’s Wife Now?

Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ explores the many phases of his life through interviews with those who knew him closely. In the final years of his life, one of the most significant figures by his side was his third wife, Sky Daily Hogan. She shared details about how they first met, the life they built together in Florida, and what he was like during his later years. Her perspective offers a personal glimpse into this period and helps to better understand his life beyond the public image and the man he was in private.

Sky Daily Hogan First Met Hulk Hogan at a Bar in Florida

Sky Daily was born on July 17, 1978, in Clearwater, Florida, and built her career as a fitness and yoga instructor. She first crossed paths with Hulk Hogan in 2022 at a bar in Florida. Hogan had sent a few drinks to her table, where she was seated with friends, and had inquired about her, though he left without speaking to her directly. It was then that one of Sky’s friends followed him and encouraged him to go back, describing her as a “nice girl” worth talking to. Hogan and Daily made their first public appearance together on February 26, 2022, at a Bret Michaels concert in Clearwater, Florida, where he also confirmed their relationship publicly. He shared that they had begun seeing each other after his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel had been finalized.

Sky and Hogan were married in a private ceremony on September 22, 2023, at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida. He often shared that she transformed his relationship with God and helped him see life from a very different perspective. The time they spent together was deeply meaningful to him, and the couple lived quietly at his property in Clearwater. Sky also stood by his side during public moments, including his appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, supporting his political views. She remained with him in his final moments and later helped organize his celebration of life through the church they regularly attended.

Sky Daily Hogan is Focused on Caring for Her Three Kids Today

Sky Daily Hogan is a mother of three from a previous relationship. She has two sons, Maddox and Hayden, and a little daughter named Leighton, who is her partner-in-crime for everything. She has always created a warm and welcoming home environment and has consistently extended that same sense of belonging to Nick Hogan as well. She considers him family, especially since he frequently visited them in Florida after relocating there. Professionally, Sky is primarily described as a yoga instructor, though she has gradually expanded into lifestyle and fitness content creation on social media.

She also runs her own LTK store and may be moving further into full-time content creation. Sky has represented her husband at various public events, including when Governor DeSantis dedicated a trail in Clearwater Beach in his honor in October 2025. Throughout these moments, she has spoken of him with respect and affection. For her, every special occasion carries a sense of remembrance, and she continues to keep his memory close to her heart.

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