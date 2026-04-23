Jimmy Hart: Where is Hulk Hogan’s Wrestling Manager Now?

Jimmy Hart, who is popularly known as The Mouth of the South, is one of the most remarkable wrestling managers. However, he rose to prominence as the manager of the renowned wrestler, Terry Gene Bollea, AKA Hulk Hogan. Jimmy’s journey as Terry’s wrestling manager came under the spotlight in Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American.’ The show offers an in-depth look at Jimmy’s bond with Terry and how they built a brand for themselves through their talent and intelligence. It also features a detailed interview with Jimmy, discussing the hardships Terry faced and the impact of his death on the wrestling community.

Jimmy Hart Began His Journey as a Vocalist Before Becoming a Wrestling Manager

Before entering the wrestling arena, Jimmy Hart completed his initial education at the Memphis Treadwell High School in Tennessee. He then began exploring his creative passion and eventually joined the band, The Gentrys, as a Vocalist. The band was known for its 1965 song “Keep on Dancing,” which helped the band gain popularity in the Memphis area. Jimmy was originally introduced to the wrestling world when he began working as a manager for Jerry “The King” Lawler, who studied with him in high school. Shortly after, Jerry introduced Terry to the manager, who would later become one of the arena’s prominent figures. Ultimately, Jimmy established his own stable, First Family, which included well-known wrestlers such as the Iron Sheik, King Kong Bundy, and Terry, among others.

By 1984, Jimmy was even awarded the Manager of the Year Award. The following year, he was hired by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE), where he earned his popular nickname, The Mouth of the South. When Terry left the WWF in August 1993, Jimmy also left the federation to join World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1994. The manager excelled in his role there before joining the WCW booking committee in February 2001. Following that, he worked on the independent circuit for a while before returning to WWE in March 2011 and has continued to work there ever since. Besides his job as a manager, Jimmy also diligently worked to create theme songs for the wrestlers.

Above everything, Jimmy reached a significant milestone in his career in 2005 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Simultaneously, he worked on other creative pursuits, leading him to publish his autobiography, ‘The Mouth of the South: The Jimmy Hart Story’ in November 2004. Furthermore, Jimmy dabbled in the hospitality industry, becoming the co-owner of Hogan’s Beach bar in April 2014. He further established his own beach-themed bar, Jimmy Hart’s Hall of Fame Bar and Tiki Deck, in April 2017. However, as of writing, both restaurants have been permanently closed. Over the years, Jimmy has been featured in several TV series, including ‘WWE SmackDown!’ and ‘Thunder in Paradise,’ among others.

Jimmy Hart is Thriving With Appearances and Collaborations While Expanding Online Reach

Apart from his career as a Wrestling Manager, Musician, Composer, and Promoter, Jimmy has been working on increasing his presence in digital media. As of writing, he has amassed a large social media following, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts over 51.2K followers. On the platform, Jimmy’s content usually revolves around his time in the wrestling arena and other additional glimpses into his professional pursuits. In April 2025, he was honored to host a WWE panel for the documentary, ‘WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle.’ By June 2025, Jimmy had used his Instagram profile to occasionally promote the brand Real American Beer, which Terry co-founded.

In the same month, Jimmy made an appearance at the 80’s Wrestling Con in Quebec. From time to time, he makes his way to the restaurant Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida. In July 2025, Jimmy collaborated with The Stunner Network, followed by his attendance at the Cauliflower Alley Club Tag Team Award event in August. By the following October, he announced that Governor Ron DeSantis revealed at Hogan’s Hangout that a section of the Pinellas Trail would be dedicated to Terry. Jimmy also added that the specific portion will be officially named Hulk Hogan Trail.

In January 2026, Jimmy was interviewed on the SoleFree radio network, where he spoke about the incredible advice he received from Dick Clark about the show business and branding. Shortly after, he collaborated with Robby Vegas and Tommy London to share a Rock-n-Rumble comic. In mid-January, Jimmy disclosed that his official bobblehead figurine, The Jimmy Hart Funko, was finally available on the WWE shop. By February 2026, he excitedly announced that the fans could now also purchase his plush figures. Most recently, in April, Jimmy attended the WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the WWE unveiled two Hulk Hogan statues.

Jimmy Hart Continues to Honor the Legacy of Terry After His Death

In his personal life, Jimmy maintained a close friendship with Terry. Hence, when the wrestler passed away from a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, it left his wrestling manager completely heartbroken. On the show, Jimmy recalled the hardships the wrestler faced during his divorce. Following the loss of his “best friend,” the manager penned his grief, writing, “What can you say when losing a best friend. First to Hulk’s family, I love you. I am here for you all. Hulkster, you always kept me close to you through everything. It was an honor.”

Jimmy not only paid his tribute to Terry but also attended the SmackDown event in July 2025, which opened with a heartfelt homage to the wrestling legend. Beyond that, he has chosen to keep further details of his personal life out of the limelight. However, it is essential to note that Jimmy never misses a chance to express his gratitude to his fans, as he also never misses an opportunity to pose for memorable pictures with them.

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