13 Best Wrestling Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Wrestling is as intense on a psychological level as it is on the physical level. It involves dangerous maneuvers, risky strategies, and a sense of uncertainty. Wrestlers often put their safety on the line to entertain the fans and also achieve a sense of purpose. In the US, with the presence of WWE, wrestling is also a major player in the entertainment business. Professional wrestling is a prestigious event at the Olympics and features skilled wrestlers from around the world battling against the odds for glory. Cinema and television have had a rich and historical connection with wrestling.

Due to its intensity, the sport offers tremendous potential for stories of intrigue on both the small and big screens. Wrestling also allows filmmakers and TV creators to develop complex characters and tell grounded stories of struggle and success. These movies and shows streaming on Netflix capture the physical and spiritual essence of wrestling while also being entertaining.

13. The Main Event (2020)

Directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas, ‘The Main Event’ is the story of a young boy named Leo Thompson (Seth Carr). He shows passion for wrestling at the tender age of eleven, and his grandmother, Denise (Tichina Arnold), is one of the few family members who recognizes his interest. As fate intervenes, Leo finds a magical wrestling mask that also gives him supernatural abilities. With this newfound strength, Leo enters the world of wrestling through a WWE event. However, excelling in the ring may challenge him more than ever before. The Netflix sports comedy film is a thrilling journey of childhood passion and the value of wrestling. You can stream it here.

12. The Big Show Show (2020)

In ‘The Big Show Show,’ former WWE wrestler Paul Wight, AKA Big Show, plays a fictionalized version of himself as a dad struggling to keep his loved ones together after his retirement from wrestling. His life of comfort with his wife and two young children is disturbed when his estranged daughter from a former wife moves into the house. He hopes to spend more time with his wife and daughters, but often keeps thinking about his glory days in the ring. Big Show struggles to find meaning in the second half of his life as he seeks to become a new person. Created by Jason Berger and Josh Bycel, the Netflix sitcom is a rib-tickling and chaotic portrait of a giant man with a tender heart. It is available on Netflix.

11. First Match (2018)

Netflix’s ‘First Match’ chronicles the life of Monique (Elvire Emanuelle), a teenager who is estranged from her father, Darrel (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). She spends the majority of her life in foster care, while harboring a passion for wrestling. To prove herself and to reconnect with her dad, she joins a predominantly male wrestling team coached by Castile (Colman Domingo). As Monique and Darrel go on a saga of reconciliation and distance, the ring proves to be both a physical and mental challenge for Monique. With issues of gender, family, and fate facing her, she must find the strength to swim the tide. The drama film, written and directed by Olivia Newman and based on her eponymous short film, is an inspirational tale for the youth. It can be found here.

10. Little Miss Sumo (2018)

‘Little Miss Sumo’ is a Netflix British documentary film that follows the trials and tribulations of Hiyori Kon. The twenty-year-old sumo wrestler recounts her childhood days and moments in her life that shaped her interest in the sport. The Matt Kay directorial depicts the realities of the male-dominated world of sumo wrestling and the sacrifices Hiyori makes on a daily basis to achieve a name for herself. Due to her gender, she is banned from competing in sumo wrestling at a professional level, following which she hopes to challenge the rules that work against her and other female wrestlers. The exhilarating narrative unfolds on Netflix.

9. Team Foxcatcher (2016)

The Netflix documentary film ‘Team Foxcatcher’ focuses on the involvement of John du Pont with the USA Olympic Wrestling Team. John constructs high-end training facilities on his “Foxcatcher” property and contributes part of his wealth to help accomplished wrestler Dave Schultz and other American wrestlers of the era. Dave and Du Pont build a greater bond, which is disturbed due to John’s unpredictable and volatile nature. The core of the narrative is the downfall of John du Pont and Dave’s loyalty towards him. One of the most crucial parts of the story is the shocking murder of Dave Shultz, which is perceived from an angle of loyalty and tragedy. Directed by Jon Greenhalgh, the documentary is a harrowing look at a great tragedy through the lens of wrestling. You may view it here.

8. The Queen of Villains (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘The Queen of Villains’ or ‘Gokuaku Joou’ tells the real story of Dump Matsumoto (Yuriyan Retriever), who becomes a sensation in the realm of wrestling in Japan. She wishes to become a professional wrestler at a young age, but faces familial issues, a difficult childhood, and body-shaming. As she grows up with vengeance in her soul, she strives to reinvent women’s wrestling and challenge the existing status quo. As she enters the ring, she faces unexpected challenges and dangerous opponents willing to test the limits of her power in the 1980s, and she miraculously becomes a popular figure in the country. The Osamu Suzuki creation is an adrenaline-fueled and bloody journey that sheds light on important social themes. It is streaming on Netflix.

7. Mr. McMahon (2024)

‘Mr. McMahon,’ a Netflix documentary series, follows the ups and downs in the life and career of Vince McMahon, one of the co-founders of the WWE. Directed by Chris Smith, the narrative focuses on different stages in Vince’s WWE reign as he hopes to make it a billion-dollar enterprise. The show features footage and interviews from John Cena, Triple H, and other famous wrestlers as they talk about Vince’s WWE legacy. From controversies, accusations, triumphs, and tragedies, the series intricately examines various aspects of the way in which the business functioned under the leadership of Vince McMahon. It also features the opinions of Vince himself as he justifies his actions during his tenure as the leader of the business. You can watch the riveting story of the controversial businessman here.

6. 30 for 30: Nature Boy (2017)

Directed by Rory Karpf, ‘30 for 30: Nature Boy’ or ‘Nature Boy’ is one of the documentary films in the ‘30 for 30’ documentary film series, and narrates the story of Ric Flair. Known as the “Nature Boy,” Ric ascended in the WWE business through his style, fandom, and talent. With interviews from popular WWE stars like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and The Undertaker, the film chronicles the positives and negatives of Ric’s career and his achievement of becoming a world champion a total of sixteen times. We can also see how wrestling became an obsession for the superstar and how his family was affected by it. The story is both a celebration and a careful examination of the legacy of a complex wrestler. It is available on Netflix.

5. WWE: Unreal (2025-2026)

Netflix’s ‘WWE: Unreal’ depicts the behind-the-scenes action in the WWE business with the help of interviews from famous personalities like Paul “Triple H” Levesque and others. The documentary series examines how storylines are developed in the WWE, the methods of execution, and the challenges of mounting grand-scale productions. We can also see issues such as contract renewals, executive challenges, and the unpredictability of the business environment. Created by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, it attempts to paint a vivid picture of the planning of matches. The Rock, John Cena, and others appear in the docuseries, giving their own views on the complexities of the business. You can enjoy the insightful series here.

4. Heels (2021-2023)

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Heels’ is the tale of Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and his brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig). After their father’s death, they try to make a name for themselves in the wrestling ring, even as a rivalry develops between them. With familial issues and the question of legacy challenging them, the siblings must go to extreme lengths to ensure that their dad’s wrestling promotion business belongs to one of them. With their contrasting personalities in the mix, the situation gets more intense. As they face difficult opponents in the ring, they must also deal with complex relationships outside of the ring. The drama show is a poignant and deep dive into the heart of professional wrestling, which also explores the idea of family. It can be found on Netflix.

3. GLOW (2017-2019)

The Netflix comedy-drama series ‘GLOW’ centers on Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress in 1980s LA desperate for a meaningful opportunity. She finds this chance when she auditions for the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” competition, where she can showcase her abilities and beauty. However, her attempt to become successful is complicated by the presence of her estranged friend, Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a retired actress also seeking a fresh start who crosses paths with Ruth in the competition. As their professional careers and personal lives hang in the balance, the dynamic between the two women becomes crucial in the intense journey. Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the story intriguingly delves into the convergence of talent and personalities within the world of sports entertainment. You may stream it here.

2. Wrestlers (2023-)

‘Wrestlers’ revolves around the legacy of Al Snow and the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) promotion business. The Netflix documentary series, directed by Greg Whiteley, highlights the business and emotional sides of the OVW, run by Al Snow, who was a professional wrestler in the past. The narrative centers on the financial struggles of the small-scale wrestling business in Louisville, Kentucky, as it strives to be relevant in a field dominated by bigger players like the WWE. The show documents the efforts of financial advisors, wrestlers, and others within the OVW establishment as they work towards a prosperous future for the business. The emotional core of the documentary series is the personal and family life of Al Snow and the sacrifices he makes to keep the legacy alive. The story unfolds on Netflix.

1. Dangal (2016)

‘Dangal’ is the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan), who harbors a dream of winning a gold medal in wrestling by representing India. However, various circumstances led to his dream going unfulfilled. He lives without hope and often feels regret that he has no sons to carry his dreams forward. However, when his daughters, Geeta and Babit, show promising talent in wrestling, he is forced to come to terms with his gender bias. As he realizes that his daughters could help him achieve his dreams, he goes to extreme lengths to train them for the Commonwealth Games in the future.

What follows is a harrowing journey of the complex bond that develops between the father and his daughters as they attempt to achieve greater success in the unforgiving world of professional wrestling. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the Hindi-language film, inspired by real events, is a nuanced and engaging take on the issues of gender, wrestling, legacy, patriarchy, and the cost of greatness. You can watch the Indian sports drama film here.

