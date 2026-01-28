7 Best MMA Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a combat sport that involves intense fights, deadly matchups, and a sense of ever-present danger. It is a unique form of combat that incorporates elements from various combat sports, such as judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and others. At present, UFC is the largest MMA business, with millions of fans worldwide. MMA fighters are required to make significant sacrifices to achieve excellence in the field, and often put their health and safety on the line.

The raw and brutal nature of the MMA business makes it ideal for cinematic and television narratives. MMA fighters are often known for their aggression, strength, and speed, making them fascinating sources of inspiration in the sporting world. Cinema and TV have the potential to represent MMA in diverse ways. If you are interested in watching MMA-related movies and shows on Netflix, we present you with this list.

7. Bartkowiak (2021)

Directed by Daniel Markowicz, ‘Bartkowiak’ deals with the life of MMA fighter Tomek Bartkowiak (Józef Pawlowski), who faces a major defeat. This prompts him to retire, after which his brother emerges as his only real source of emotional support. When Tomek’s brother dies in a car crash, the former fighter takes ownership of the family’s nightclub, which is located in a dangerous area. Tomek wishes that the nightclub would be his brother’s legacy, but soon finds out that local businesses are being threatened by dangerous people. When he learns that his brother was murdered for mysterious reasons, Tomek is forced to use his deadly fighting skills to wage a war against the people responsible. The Polish crime drama movie is a haunting take on meaning, relevance, and family in the life of an MMA fighter. It is streaming here.

6. Sixty Minutes (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Sixty Minutes’ or ‘60 Minuten’ follows a day in the life of Octavio Bergmann (Emilio Sakraya), an MMA fighter who is in business with dangerous people. He fights in underground tournaments and matches, where elements from the underworld control the happenings. Octavio is shocked when he is given only an hour to show up at his daughter’s birthday party, failing which he will lose her custody forever. This forces him to abandon an important match and make a run for the party. However, when the underworld gangsters learn about his actions, they hunt him down across the city. With his daughter’s future on one hand, and the criminals on the other, Octavio must put his skills to use to fight a grueling urban battle. The German action film, helmed by Oliver Kienle, is a riveting and adrenaline-fueled saga of uncertainty. You can watch it on Netflix.

5. Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

‘Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown’ revolves around MMA fighter Tim Newhouse (Todd Duffee), former boxer Zack Gomes (Alex Meraz), a clerk named Justin Epstein (Scott Epstein), and Mike Stokes (Dean Geyer), a wrestler. The four men, who come from different walks of life and face issues of their own, are somehow under the training regimen of a former MMA fighter named Casey Walker Jr. (Michael Jai White). He wishes to redeem himself by helping his students achieve their dreams. With a competition approaching, he hopes to make the most of the opportunity.

However, his plans come crashing down when he is trapped by corrupt cops. As doubts arise about the possible involvement of one of the students, the situation gets more chaotic. The rat’s identity in the group becomes an existential question, leading to unforeseen complications. The sequel to ‘Never Back Down’ is directed by Michael Jai White. The action movie is a puzzling story accompanied by stunning visuals, available on Netflix.

4. K.O. (2025)

‘K.O.’ is a French action drama film that chronicles the journey of Bastien (Ciryl Gane), who accidentally kills his opponent during an MMA fight. This guilt bears heavily on him when the dead opponent’s son, Léo (Maleaume Paquin), goes missing in Marseille. The missing boy’s mother urges Bastien to find him and bring him back to her. To redeem himself and stand on the side of justice, Bastien teams up with Marseille cop Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), who tells him that Léo witnessed a murder related to the actions of a powerful crime family called the Manchours. Bastien uses his deadly MMA skills to wage a war against the Manchours to rescue the boy at any cost. The Netflix movie, directed by Antoine Blossier, is a thrilling ride of vengeance, purpose, and intense action sequences. You may enjoy it here.

3. Bruised (2020)

Helmed by Halle Berry, ‘Bruised’ revolves around the trials and tribulations of Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), who gives up on her UFC career. Years later, she lives with her boyfriend and works as a cleaner. Her life takes a turn when Manny Justice (Danny Boyd Jr.), her estranged son, shows up at her doorstep after his father’s death. With no other purpose in life and her son’s responsibilities on her shoulders, Jackie decides to revive her MMA career with the help of an MMA league owner named Immaculate (Shamier Anderson). As Jackie risks her life to find meaning and reconnect with her son, she faces unprecedented challenges and dangerous new opponents. The Netflix sports drama film is a commentary on motherhood, female liberation, and the cost of redemption. It is streaming on Netflix.

2. The Cage (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘The Cage’ or ‘La Cage’ is the tale of Taylor (Melvin Boomer), a talented young MMA fighter who aspires to become a UFC star. His life is thrown into uncertainty due to financial troubles and difficult relationships. Upon getting noticed by influential figures, he gets the opportunity to be the sparring partner of France’s most dangerous fighter, named Ibrahim (Bosh). As Ibrahim’s arrogance rules his game, Taylor’s ambition dictates his moves. Created by Sylvain Caron and Franck Gastambide, the French action drama series follows Taylor’s struggles to enter the realm of professional MMA by participating in a deadly match against Ibrahim. The stunning show, along with its intense visuals and complex characters, can be watched here.

1. McGregor Forever (2023)

‘McGregor Forever’ deals with the important moments in the life of Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor. The Netflix documentary series, directed by Gotham Chopra and others, follows Conor as he fights for relevance after being written off by the media and the experts. The show features interviews, footage, and intimate moments that reveal more about Conor’s struggles and achievements. As his commitment towards the sport is questioned, he must prove the doubters wrong. The narrative includes bits from his famous fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, along with a focus on his injuries. All in all, the show engrossingly sheds light on the complexities of Conor’s life through various perspectives. It is available on Netflix.

