Sixty Minutes: Where Was the Netflix German Film Shot?

Netflix’s ‘Sixty Minutes,’ originally titled ’60 Minuten,’ stars Emilio Sakraya as Mixed Martial Arts fighter Octavio who finds himself in a pickle when he is only given sixty minutes to make it to his daughter’s birthday party. Failing to do so will see him lose custody for good. To make matters all the more complicated, he must miss a crucial fight in order to reach his daughter’s birthday on time. When he chooses his daughter over his match, he gets chased around the city by a group of dangerous criminals.

Racing across the city of Berlin, Octavio gets into a fighting situation multiple times against different opponents. Helmed by Oliver Kienle, the action-adventure drama movie, besides Emilio, features a group of talented actors, including Marie Mouroum, Dennis Mojen, Paul Wollin, Florian Schmidtke, Aristo Luis, Morik Heydo. While the lead characters are in numerous chases throughout the movie, the transition between the locations is swift and matches the overall vibe of the story, raising questions about the actual filming locations in the minds of the viewers.

Sixty Minutes Was Filmed On Location in Berlin

‘Sixty Minutes’ was filmed in Germany, primarily in and around Berlin. From the looks of it, the production of the action thriller film seemingly took place in the first half of 2023. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites where the riveting Netflix movie was recorded!

Berlin, Germany

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Sixty Minutes’ were lensed across the German capital of Berlin, which is situated in northeastern Germany. The production team reportedly traversed the city and set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods in order to shoot several important scenes against suitable backdrops. In many of the establishing or aerial shots, you might spot a few popular landmarks and buildings of Berlin, such as Fernsehturm Berlin. Constructed between 1965 and 1969, the Fernsehturm is the tallest structure in Germany.

A few exterior scenes were also taped in and around the Oberbaum Bridge. The double-deck bridge links Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg, and is considered one of Berlin’s landmarks. For shooting the chasing and fighting sequences in outdoor locations, the filming unit of ‘Sixty Minutes’ made the most of the capital’s vast and diverse landscape. As far as the interior scenes are concerned, they were either recorded inside actual establishments or in a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Berlin. Apart from ‘Sixty Minutes,’ Berlin’s locales have hosted the production of various film and TV projects over the years. Some of them are ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Uncharted,’ ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Berlin Station,’ and ‘The Pit.’

