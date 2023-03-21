Where Was John Wick 4 Filmed?

The sequel to the 2019 movie ‘John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is an action thriller movie helmed by Chad Stahelski that sees Keanu Reeves back in the thick of the action as he suits up as the titular character yet again. The fourth installment in the ‘John Wick‘ franchise follows John Wick as he finds a way to exact his long-awaited revenge against the High Table. However, he has to face a new enemy before regaining his freedom.

The new enemy has strong connections all over the globe and can turn old friends into foes, making the task of defeating him all the more difficult for John. Alongside Keanu Reeves, several other talented actors feature in the crime thriller movie, including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The story involves vibrant visuals as the protagonist indulges in intense action scenes against many interesting sites, even the desert. Thus, it is natural for you to be interested in knowing where ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was filmed. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

John Wick 4 Filming Locations

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was filmed in Germany, France, Japan, New York, and Jordan, especially in the Berlin/Brandenburg Metropolitan Region, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, New York City, and Aqaba. Principal photography for the action thriller movie reportedly commenced in late June 2021 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. So, let’s follow John Wick and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Keanu Reeves starrer!

Berlin/Brandenburg Metropolitan Region, Germany

The filming unit of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ set up camp in the Berlin/Brandenburg Metropolitan Region to lens many pivotal sequences for the movie. Various interior portions were reportedly recorded in Sacred Heart Church at Fehrbelliner Str. 99 and Alte Nationalgalerie at Bodestraße 1-3, both in Berlin. The party scene where John takes out his enemies one by one was shot in Kraftwerk Berlin at Köpenicker Str. 70 in Berlin, while a few exterior scenes were recorded in the historical market square of Berlin, Gendarmenmarkt.

Moreover, the production team reportedly utilized the facilities of Studio Babelsberg AG at August-Bebel-Str. 26-53 in Potsdam. Known to be one of Europe’s largest film studio complexes, it is home to 21 state-of-the-art sound stages and a versatile backlot area consisting of various open lots, a water tank, and even a full-sized mock-up of a modern suburban train. All these features make it a suitable filming site for a movie such as ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’

Paris, France

The City of Love, Paris, served as another primary production location for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ with the cast and crew setting up camp at different sites across the city. Believe it or not, they managed to shoot a few portions of the movie inside the Louvre Museum at Rue de Rivoli, specifically inside Room 700 in the Denon Wing. For many other interior scenes, the team set up camp in Palais Garnier at Pl. de l’Opéra, Saint-Eustache Church at 2 Imp. Saint-Eustache, and seemingly The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ features many other Parisian sites and locales, including Montmartre, Arc de Triomphe on Pl. Charles de Gaulle, where an intense action sequence with moving traffic takes place, Luxembourg Garden, Place Suzanne-Valadon, Mairie des Lilas at 96 Rue de Paris in Les Lilas, Paris, and the Trocadéro Square.

Japan

The filming unit traveled to Japan for shooting purposes and made the most of the country’s unique terrains. Osaka is one of the two cities that served as an essential filming site for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ with the other city being Tokyo, the nation’s capital. In particular, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting key sequences in and around The National Art Center, Toky,o at 7 Chome-22-2 Roppongi in Tokyo’s Minato City.

New York City, New York

Additional portions for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ were lensed in and around New York City as the production team made the most of the Big Apple’s locales. Specifically, Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park at 1 FDR Four Freedoms in NYC’s Roosevelt Island features in one of the essential portions of the movie.

Aqaba, Jordan

As per reports, the opening sequence of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’wase taped on location in Aqaba, the only coastal city in Jordan. As for the desert sequences, they were also shot on location, just east of the city of Aqaba, in the Wadi Rum Desert. Since 2011, The Wadi Rum Protected Area has been a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular tourist attraction.

