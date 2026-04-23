Allan Bollea: Who Was He? How Did Hulk Hogan’s Brother Die?

Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, lived a grounded life beyond wrestling fame, marked by love for his family, including his brother, Allan Peter Bollea. In April 1986, Terry and his family faced a painful tragedy when Allan suddenly passed away. While much of Terry’s life centered on his championships and celebrity status, the loss of Allan remained one of the most private and emotional chapters of his life. Allan’s death came into focus through Netflix’s ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American,’ shedding light on certain aspects of his life before his death. The episode also features an emotional interview with his brother, who shares how the personal loss affected those closest to him.

Allan Bollea Sought Success For Himself as a Talented Wrist Wrestler

On May 5, 1947, Pietro “Peter” Bollea Jr. and Vernice R. “Ruth” Bollea welcomed their bundle of joy, Allan Peter Bollea. While growing up, he always received abundant support and love from his parents. On August 11, 1953, their family became complete when Allan’s younger brother, Terry Gene Bollea, was born. According to Terry, he and Allan were not very close, as he felt his older brother had grown up quickly. Terry further described Allan as a person of strong will and personality. The renowned wrestler also revealed that Peter would often proudly speak about how strong Allan was, making Terry feel that Allan was their father’s favorite son. Terry stated that by the time Allan turned 17, he was “riding with a bunch of bikers.”

Eventually, Allan made his way to Oakland, California. As a talented wrist wrestler, he diligently worked to become a World Wrist Wrestling Champion. Sometime around the mid-1980s, Allan shared his plan to compete in the unlimited division of the 1985 World’s Wristwrestling Championship. His dedication even paved the way for him to win several contests. On the personal front, Allan thought he had met the love of his life when he crossed paths with Martha Alfonso. Their casual conversations soon blossomed into a deep connection, leading them to tie the knot in 1965. Over the next few years, Allan and Martha welcomed their son, Michael Allan Bollea (popularly known as Horace Hogan), and their two daughters, Vicky and Mellisa Bollea.

Sadly, Allan and Martha were unable to work out their relationship, resulting in their separation when Horace was just a child. Eventually, Allan found love once again, leading to another marriage, through which he welcomed another son. Similarly, Martha moved on and began dating Hector Carbonell, who remained a prominent part of Horace’s life as he grew up. Unfortunately, Martha’s life came to an abrupt end on July 27, 1978, when she was brutally shot by Hector in the bar at the Admiral Benbow Inn on North West Shore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida. Although Martha was rushed to the hospital, the 33-year-old succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Consequently, Allan stepped forward to take the full responsibility of their children.

Allan Bollea Unexpectedly Passed Away From a Drug Overdose at the Age of 38

According to Terry, since Allan later ended up in Oakland, he often visited his younger brother whenever Terry wrestled at the Oakland Coliseum or in the same area. Terry further stated, “He’d always show up, you know, with like ten Hell’s Angels.” Eventually, the relationship between Terry and Allan began to improve as they spoke about several topics. Shortly before April 1986, Allan told Terry that Allan was struggling with drinking and drug problems. Terry recalled that Allan informed him that he had just come out of rehab after battling his addictions.

As per Terry’s statements, he reportedly asked Allan to come to his wrestling event, but Allan refused to do so, claiming he needed money to pay his rent. Terry then lent some money to Allan, hoping he was helping his older brother. Unfortunately, on April 30, 1986, Terry received an emergency call informing him that Allan had passed away from a drug overdose at just the age of 38, in Los Angeles, California. Terry recalled the devastating time and expressed, “So I should have taken him with me instead of giving him the money. So that was the last time I saw him. It was – that was a hard one to get over.”

The news prompted Terry to leave right away because he was unable to handle the death of Allan. Reports state that, although there were claims that Allan was part of a biker gang, Terry emphasized that the rumor was false. He felt Allan needed immediate help, but no one came to his brother’s rescue. After Allan’s death, Terry welcomed Horace, Vicky, and Mellisa into his own house, treating them like his own children. Terry reportedly helped Peter and Ruth raise all three of them. He was also unable to leave the wrestling world, as he needed to earn money to support his nephew and nieces. Until the day Terry passed away, he carried the grief of losing Allan deep inside his heart.

Read More: Pietro “Peter” Bollea and Vernice “Ruth” Bollea: Who Were They? How Did Hulk Hogan’s Parents Die?