Building Roots’ Ben and Cristi Dozier: Marriage, Family, and Kids

HGTV is known for its amazing line of house renovation shows that are too addicting to be true. The network has millions of fans who simply cannot get enough of its offerings. A great addition to the HGTV’s portfolio of home transformation shows is ‘Building Roots.’ It centers around Ben Dozier and Cristi Dozier, a married couple who renovate houses and offer the people a chance to live in their dream houses.

Apart from their phenomenal skills, viewers can’t get enough of the dynamic of the happy couple as they interact and bounce ideas off each other. Their chemistry as personal and professional partners gives people a sense of comfort and familiarity and is one of the main reasons behind the show’s success. Since the series started, fans have been eager to know more and more about the Doziers, and if you are in the same boat, we have got your back!

What Do Ben and Cristi Dozier Do?

Ben Dozier was born on June 28, 1977, in Austin, Texas. Graduating from Westlake High School, Ben then got a degree in Recreational Business and Service Industry from Western Colorado University. The husband of this happy couple tried his hands in several fields before finding his calling in house renovation. His prior stints include ski instructing at Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Ranch Manager at Young Life Wilderness Ranch outside Creede, Colorado.

Born in Austin, Texas, on October 28, 1977, Cristi Dozier, née Moffett, graduated from Austin High School in 1995. She went on to study nutritional science at Texas A&M University in College Station and then started working at Women Infants and Children in 2000. After that, Cristi switched to a medical institute in 2001, where she worked until 2003.

In 2004, the house renovator couple launched their company from their living room called Root Design Company. “I can remember when we thought of the name Root Design,” Cristi shared. “We had the name before we started the business. And we loved the word ‘root’ because it meant the source from which things grow. Yes, it started as a landscape company, but we felt like it lended itself to be whatever we wanted it to grow into.”

The couple is known for building beautiful houses for their clients, with no two projects looking the same. Their main aim behind the work is to provide each person with a home suited to their needs and wants. “I really believe that one of our greatest compliments is that no two of our projects look alike,” said Ben. “We don’t want the project to be about us and what our style is. It’s about what the client’s style is and where they see their story going.”

With the HGTV show, the couple hopes to share their ideas and creations with the public and provide people with fantastic homes to live in. The focus is not on how beautiful a house can be but rather on how beautiful life can be in that house. “It’s the idea that people are building so much more than a home,” Cristi expressed. “They are putting their roots down. They’re wanting this to grow to be more than just a house project.”

The couple bought a coffee shop in 2019 named Root House Coffee + Shop, which Cristi manages. It is located at 445 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and serves Colorado-roasted beans and homemade baked goods, among other things. All their business ventures, including FIELD + FAR and JoyCrow. are a part of a Southern Mountain Co. The couple has also co-founded 3AG Investments. They also work on destination and commercial properties and assist with brand development.

Ben and Cristi Dozier: Marriage and Kids

Ben Dozier and Cristi Dozier were married on March 18, 2000. Their eldest child and only daughter, Adelyn Elizabeth, was 9 months old when the Doziers established the Root Design Company. Gunnison Alan is a year younger than his sister and his younger brother Benjamin “Creede” came three years later. Another three years later, the couple welcomed their youngest child Christopher “South.” Two of their kids are actually named after cities in Colorado! The family of six now lives in a 100-year-old Victorian riverfront home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with The Root studio headquartered in a historic barn within the property.

Together, the couple has created a business that is successful and fulfilling. With Ben’s daring nature and Cristi’s cautious sense, the two balance each other beautifully and have taught each other many lessons. We wish the couple and their family our best and hope that their future endeavors go well.

