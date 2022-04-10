Where is Building Roots Filmed?

‘Building Roots’ is a house renovation show hosted by HGTV. The series features Ben Dozier and Cristi Dozier, a married couple, who renovate houses for different clients in each episode. The couple has been in the business since 2004. With their expertise, experience, and vision, the Doziers provide people with the house of their dreams. No two house designed by this team looks the same. Their main aim is to make a home that suits the residents to the tee.

Their concern for the homeowners and workstyle makes this show a delight to watch. Every finished house is a beauty in its own right with its personalized charm and aesthetic appeal. It’s no wonder that the viewers wish that they could have these brilliant renovators take a look at their own homes. So, if you are curious to know where the Dozier couple worked their magic, we have got your back!

Building Roots Filming Locations

‘Building Roots’ takes place within the beautiful town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the renovator couple transforms houses for different clients. The production for the show began on June 25, 2021, and continued for months, given the time dedicated to each project. Let’s get into the specifics of the location and production of the hose renovation series!

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Surrounded by the San Juan National Forest with the Weminuche Wilderness, Pagosa Springs offers a scenic and natural environment for people to enjoy. The town is a hotspot for second-home owners and the place where Ben and Cristi Dozier live with their four kids. The couple operates their home renovation business from this town and chose properties within a 100-mile radius of Pagosa Springs to work on in ‘Building Roots.’

“It’s been less about what we build, and more about who we build up,” the renovators shared through their company’s Instagram page. In fact, the very first house that the couple worked on for this show actually belongs to their family members. The hiring process for the show started as early as April 15, 2021, calling for full and part-time positions.

The couple’s work within the area as a part of the HGTV show pleased the homeowners while keeping the audience entertained. The renovators were extremely thankful to everyone involved in the making of the show for providing them with a platform where they could showcase their skills. “Thanks to everyone,” Ben Dozier shared. “Especially our clients, the team, and families who continue to walk alongside us on this seemingly impossible journey that we’re really not sure where it leads other than getting to love others along the way!”

Located in Archuleta County and serving as its seat, Pagosa Springs has hosted the production of several movies and shows. The list includes ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ ‘Hostiles,’ and ‘Shooting in Vain.’

