Caitlin Clemmens: Luxe Listings Toronto Star is a Sales Director

Part of The Starke Group, as seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘Luxe Listings Toronto,’ Caitlin Clemmens is one real estate agent you simply cannot ignore. Her skills and connections not only made her an asset to her team but also tempted others in the field to get a chance to work alongside her. While a strict believer in loyalty, her drive for growth has continued to impress those around her. Such coveted qualities are more than desired in the field that Caitlin has been a part of for so long.

Caitlin Clemmens is a Former Bachelor Participant

Having started her education at the University of Western Ontario in 2012, Caitlin Clemmens graduated from the institute in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. During this duration, she also entered the professional world by becoming a Suites Attendant for Budweiser Gardens in November 2014. She went on to join Discount Car and Truck Rentals as a Customer Service Representative in May 2016. However, the reality TV star left both organizations in May 2017.

In May 2017, Caitlin actually joined PSR Brokerage as a Real Estate Agent and a part of The Starke Group. The partnership that she embarked on here allowed her to learn a lot about the real estate world and form some crucial connections. Additionally, she studied Real Estate at Ontario Real Estate College (OREA) from 2017 to 2018. When The Starke Group ended up becoming a part of Rare Real Estate in August 2021, Caitlin also became a part of the organization.

Interestingly, the Amazon Prime show is not the first time that Caitlin has been a part of the reality TV industry. She was actually one of the many women who appeared in the 23rd season of ‘The Bachelor’ and competed for the attention of ex-NFL player Colton Underwood. However, her journey came to an end in the third week when she was eliminated during a date with Underwood. When this particular iteration of the show was released in early 2019, many found themselves admiring Caitlin.

Caitlin came back to the ‘The Bachelor’ franchise by being one of the participants of season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ This was not long after her time as an on-screen competitor for Underwood’s affections. Unfortunately, Caitlin’s second quest for love on television also did not come to fruition and she ended up getting eliminated during yet another date, this time alongside Jennifer Saviano and Tahzjuan Hawkins.

Where is Caitlin Clemmens Now?

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Caitlin Clemmens continues to shine brightly in the city’s real estate industry. Presently, she is the Senior Director of Sales for The Starke Group and takes pride in the responsibilities that the position has offered her within the team. Her work as an Agent continues to be as stellar as ever, with the reality TV star often sharing her accomplishments on social media with her fans. Thanks to her work, both as an agent and as a television personality, she has garnered quite an online fan following, as evidenced by her Instagram follower count of well over 41K.

When not working hard, Caitlin enjoys doing things she enjoys from the bottom of her heart. This includes spending time with her friends and well-wishers, including her dear colleague Taylor Donovan. She is also quite an animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs and horses. In fact, Caitlin is an accomplished equestrian and can often be seen on horseback while riding skillfully and enjoying the thrill that the activity brings.

Additionally, Caitlin is also an avid volunteer and has actually been a part of Junior Achievement Canada since October 2017. Through the organization, she often interacts with students in high schools and gives them useful tips pertaining to business practices and entrepreneurship. Given her own success in her chosen field, both as a part of the force and as a manager, her knowledge is certainly one to be cherished. Having celebrated her 30th birthday on September 1, 2023, Caitlin likes to cherish every moment of her life. She is also quite particular about maintaining her physical health and going to the gym.

