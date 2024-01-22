Call the Midwife Season 14 Starts Filming in Surrey in April

The filming of the 14th season of BBC/PBS’ period drama series ‘Call the Midwife’ is set to start in Surrey, England, in April. Heidi Thomas, who created the series, continues to serve as the head writer along with David O’Neill, who returns as a director.

So far in the thirteenth installment, we have witnessed midwives embarking on a new training program, navigating through the challenges of assisting a mother with cerebral palsy during childbirth. Shelagh and Joyce extend their care to pregnant Edna, while Mrs. Wallace endeavors to secure a church for the expanding Shining Tabernacle, prompting Cyril to check on absent members. Dr. Turner and Nurse Nancy confront the worsening symptoms of young Sahira. The compassionate Nurse Crane supports an anxious new mother coming to terms with her child’s abnormality. Meanwhile, unexpected events pose threats to Violet’s mayoral campaign.

The plot details of the fourteenth season remain under wraps at the moment, specifically since the thirteenth installment is still on air. However, following the show’s established pattern of covering a year in each season, the upcoming season will likely be set in 1970, a period marked by significant upheaval in Britain and globally. The specific implications for the midwives of Poplar are yet to be revealed, and only time will unveil the direction the narrative takes.

Most of the main cast members are anticipated to return to the fourteenth installment. The returnees may include Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Helen George as Nurse Trixie, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner, Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward, and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica. In addition, Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry are expected to continue playing Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford respectively, the two new trainee nurses.

Heidi Thomas created ‘Call the Midwife’ based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth. Thomas and Pippa Harris serve as executive producers. Annie Tricklebank takes on the role of producer. Surrey, the principal location of season 14, has also hosted the filming of the show’s previous seasons. The clubhouse in Barrow Hills Golf Club in Chertsey stands in for Nonnatus House in the series. Surrey is a significant location of British productions such as ‘The Crown‘ and ‘Ghosts.’

